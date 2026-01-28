WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, as the drama surrounding Joel and Vicki continues.

It’s the day everyone in Walford has been bracing themselves for, as Joel’s trial gets underway. Vicki has barely had time to process the night before, following her impulsive hook-up with Zack, but there’s no space for reflection when real life comes crashing in.

Slipping quietly out of Zack’s flat, Vicki is instantly thrown when she gets home to find Ross waiting for her, clearly anxious about the day ahead.

His offer of support only ramps up her guilt, and when he asks where she has been, she lies without hesitation, claiming she stayed at Mark’s.

As Vicki gets a cab with Mark and Ross, Zack makes a last-minute dash to join them, leading to an awkward taxi ride as everyone makes painfully polite small talk.

Vicki then throws Mark a curveball, asking him to back up her story and say she stayed the night at his. He is baffled and wants answers, but Vicki shuts him down fast, making it clear this is not the moment.

EastEnders: Vicki’s scared, but Joel is feeling confident as he arrives at court (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Vicki faces Joel in court

Joel, meanwhile, strolls into court with his trademark swagger intact. A meeting with his lawyer shows he has learned nothing, still acting like a teenager who believes the world owes him an easy ride.

Certain he will walk free, Joel casually asks Ross if they can grab a takeaway later. Ross, however, looks far less convinced that the day will end so comfortably.

Once proceedings begin, Tommy takes the stand first. He struggles to keep it together as he gives evidence against his former friend and is relieved when it’s over.

Vicki follows, and despite the emotional weight of reliving her attack, she initially handles herself well as she tells the court what happened that night.

That calm does not last long. The defence quickly turns aggressive, painting Vicki as unfaithful and accusing her of disrupting Joel’s family life. As the questioning becomes increasingly personal, Vicki buckles under the pressure and bolts from the courtroom.

Joel, rather than showing any hint of remorse, simply sits back and smirks.

EastEnders: Vicki crumbles as she faces Joel in court (Credit: BBC)

Vicki’s had enough

Outside the courtroom, Mark and Zack are waiting when Vicki rushes out, distraught. She explains what the defence put her through and makes it clear she has had enough.

Vicki insists she no longer cares what happens to Joel and wants nothing more to do with the case.

Ross soon follows, but his attempt to explain why he did not speak up only fuels Vicki’s anger. She tells him it is too little, too late, before leaving the courthouse in tears.

Ross, Mark and Zack can do nothing but watch her walk away.

With Vicki shaken and the defence pushing hard, could Joel soon be a free man?

Read more: Mark Jr affair ‘sealed’ as fan theory ties his return to EastEnders flashforward