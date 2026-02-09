WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, and sees Kat hunt for Jake Moon.

Jake Moon finally makes his long-awaited EastEnders comeback today and, as fans might expect, it is far from a cosy family catch-up. Jake is back in Walford with one thing on his mind: getting answers about Chrissie.

Last week, Zoe was left rattled when she received a request for a prison visit from Jake. With everyone believing him to be dead, she quickly told Kat, who was just as baffled.

Suspecting Chrissie could be behind some kind of cruel mind game, Kat encouraged Zoe to go ahead with the visit.

That decision comes back to haunt her in today’s episode, airing Monday, February 9, when Zoe finds herself face-to-face with a very much alive Jake.

Jake wants answers from Zoe (Credit: BBC)

Jake’s looking for answers

Viewers have known since 2024 that Jake survived, following his brief return to the Square alongside Chrissie. Crucially, none of his family were aware, keeping his survival firmly under wraps.

Zoe is visibly shaken when Jake appears, and he gets straight to the point, demanding to know what really happened to Anthony on Christmas Day and how Chrissie fits into it all.

Convinced Zoe is responsible, Jake is floored when she insists that Chrissie has Anthony’s blood on her hands.

Zoe presses him for Chrissie’s whereabouts, believing she could lead her to Jasmine, but Jake reveals they have split and he has not seen Chrissie for months.

As Zoe listens, Jake explains that he and Chrissie had built a good life together until Chrissie’s obsession with revenge against Zoe tore everything apart.

He says things changed when Jasmine entered their lives and confirms he has been living on a canal boat since their breakup.

Kat and Vicki search for Jake (Credit: BBC)

Jake leaves Zoe in a panic

Jake admits he still loves Chrissie and has struggled with what to do next. But when he drops the bombshell that he has been offered a job in France and plans to leave, Zoe panics.

Realising Jake could be her best chance of finding Jasmine and proving her innocence, Zoe begs him for help.

However, after hearing Zoe’s version of events, Jake decides he wants no part in the chaos and walks away. He tells Zoe he’s better off without Chrissie or the drama.

Vicki and Kat break into Jake’s boat (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Kat tracks Jake down

Desperate, Zoe calls Kat and urges her to find Jake on his canal boat to get the answers they need. Although it feels like an impossible task, Kat enlists Vicki’s help.

Against the odds, they manage to locate Jake’s boat, but he is nowhere to be seen. What they do discover is a key hidden under a plant pot.

As Kat does the unthinkable and breaks in, what will she find?

