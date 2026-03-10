EastEnders follow-up: Is this the beginning of the end for Ravi now Mark knows the truth?

Things took a turn in EastEnders tonight as Ravi Gulati and Mark Jr finally came face to face, and it turned into a brutal clash that has left viewers deeply worried about Ravi’s future.

As Ravi’s behaviour became more and more disturbing, many fans were left wondering if this storyline could signal an exit for actor Aaron Thiara.

Ravi and Mark had a huge showdown in the woods (Credit: BBC)

Ravi goaded Mark into a fight in EastEnders

Today’s episode saw Ravi take Mark to Walford Common. At first, it seemed he wanted to silence Mark after he’d worked out Ravi was the police informant.

However, the storyline took a shocking turn when it was revealed that Ravi wanted out.

As he goaded Mark into hitting him, he tried to push Mark’s buttons. From taunting him about being a rubbish Mitchell to asking if he’s lost his bottle, nothing seemed to work until Ravi talked about Vicki. This was clearly Mark’s weak spot, and he lashed out, hitting Ravi square in the face.

However, that wasn’t enough for Ravi. He got back up – laughing at Mark, trying to get him to hit him again.

He asked if the gang bosses had given him a gun, and when he found out Mark wasn’t armed, he taunted him, telling him he was going to have to kill him the hard way.

Priya and Vicki managed to track Ravi and Mark down in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Priya begged Vicki for help

Meanwhile, back on the Square, Priya knew Ravi wasn’t of sound mind and went to find Vicki.

At first, Vicki refused to believe that Mark was caught up in gang trouble until Phil confirmed it was true. Dreading what Ravi and Mark were going to do to, Priya desperately tried to locate them. Eventually, she worked out they were on Walford Common thanks to a tracking app.

As Ross, Priya and Vicki raced to get them, Phil told them he had enough drama at home and refused to go.

By the time they got to the woods, Mark had beaten Ravi half to death. Vicki was horrified to see the violent side to her brother that she didn’t know existed, but nothing she said could stop him from trying to finish the job.

As Mark went at Ravi with a tree branch, Priya bent over a near-unconscious Ravi on the floor, trying to stop him from being hurt any more. However, just as it seemed Mark was going to kill Ravi, Phil arrived and saved the day.

Mark almost killed Ravi in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Phil came to save the day

Phil told Mark that Ravi wasn’t worth the trouble and that as a rat, he would get what was coming to him. Phil dragged Mark home, while Priya was left to take Ravi back to Albert Square.

As everyone arrived home, Vicki confronted Mark, telling him that this ends here and now. He pointed out that it wasn’t her choice to make, and she was left stunned as he walked away from her.

Meanwhile, Priya tended to Ravi’s wounds at home. But it wasn’t just the cuts and bruises that had her worried. He was also in a daze, clearly so detached from what was going on around him that he had lost his grip on reality.

As he mumbled about whether he won the fight or not, Priya tried to get him cleaned up. But as she took off his shirt, she saw his self-harm scars, finally realising the depths of his despair.

Phil managed to defuse the situation (Credit: BBC)

More drama tomorrow for Ravi in EastEnders

Worried about Ravi’s mental well-being, Priya intervenes. First, she tries to talk to Ravi, but he avoids her questions by heading to the gym. Later, Priya tells Jack that Ravi has compromised his position as the police informant. She then tells Ravi he needs professional help.

As she books him a doctor’s appointment, Ravi finally breaks down and cries in Priya’s arms as the enormity of the situation overwhelms them both.

Meanwhile, Ross is fuming with Mark for putting Vicki in danger. He tries to reason with Mark that he can’t go to the gang boss with Ravi’s name. But Mark soon gives Ross a reality check… either he hands over the informant’s name, or Vicki’s life is at risk.

What will Mark do?

Fans want to know if Ravi is leaving EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Is Ravi leaving EastEnders?

With Ravi clearly spiralling and his mental health at rock bottom, many fans are now wondering if the character could be heading for an exit.

Right now, the danger around him is very real. If the gang bosses discover he has been informing the police, Ravi could face deadly consequences. Others fear his despair could lead him down an even darker path.

Despite the speculation, there has been no official confirmation that Aaron Thiara is leaving EastEnders.

And there may still be plenty more to come. Although Ravi did not appear in the New Year flashforward scene, some viewers believe he could still be the mystery gunman who takes Oscar and Lauren hostage later this year.

For now, fans will have to keep watching to see what happens next.