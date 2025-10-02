EastEnders aired an emotional exit for icon and fan-favourite Stacey Slater today as she left for a new start in Brazil.

In the BBC iPlayer early release this morning (Thursday, October 2), Stacey Slater changed her mind about staying in Walford. And, it was all down to Max Branning and Zoe Slater.

Yes, Stacey had just found out that her cousin Zoe had been sleeping with her ex… The ultimate break of girl-code.

Stacey found out about Max and Zoe’s relationship

After a big EastEnders duff duff, Stacey realised the truth about Max and Zoe’s relationship. Despite Max trying to worm his way back into her life just moments before, Stacey felt like a fool when she spotted Zoe having a pretty intense conversation with Max.

Zoe then told Stacey that she’d been seeing Max well before she came back to Walford. He’d actually been helping her track down her son. Well, ‘he didn’t do a very good job of it.’

Absolutely fumin’, and rightly so, poor Stace headed into the pub to put a Debbie downer on Lauren and Peter’s wedding reception. There’s a time and a place Stace, and we fear this was neither.

Filling all of the wedding guests in on Zoe and Max’s dirty secret, Stace then stormed off. Despite the whole Zoe situation only having just been exposed, this didn’t stop Max from trying to win Stacey back. Yeah, Zoe was ‘great’ but Stace had ‘his heart’ apparently. How respectful.

Stace wasn’t falling for Max Branning‘s grovel though and told him that he could stay in Walford all he liked, but he definitely wouldn’t get to play happy families with her. She was off. Off to Brazil.

Legend Stacey Slater’s EastEnders exit

Seeing how upset her mum was, Lily encouraged Stacey’s move to Brazil. It would be a rush to the airport, but Stace could still make it.

Calling up Sean Slater, Stacey told him that she’d soon be with him and she’d be bring Hope and Arthur with her too.

As Stacey said goodbye to her loved ones, she jumped into a cab with the kids. Jean though never got the chance to wave Stacey off as she was stuck on the tube with Priya and had no idea that Stacey had even changed her mind about leaving.

As the cab made its way to the airport, Stacey received an apologetic voice message from Max Branning.

She then only went and deleted it. You tell him, Stace!

And, at least for the time being, that marked the end of Stacey Slater on the Square. But, will she be back?

