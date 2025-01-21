EastEnders: As fans wonder where Carol Jackson is in Sonia prison storyline, here’s everything we know about a potential return

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, January 20), saw Sonia Fowler make the momentous decision to plead guilty to murdering Debbie – and, as usual, mum Carol was nowhere to be seen. We all know she didn’t do it, but things aren’t looking promising for Sonia.

All of which begs the question – where is her mum, Carol? Carol scored a mention in the soap last night, but for many viewers, this wasn’t enough. With Sonia standing trial for murder (thanks Reiss) and her other daughter missing (thanks again, Reiss), fans are wondering why she hasn’t shown back up in Walford yet.

Where is Carol – and is actor Lindsey Coulson returning to the soap?

Sonia’s in deep trouble… and Carol isn’t there (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans left wondering where Carol is amid Sonia trial

Writing on social media as Sonia’s courtroom scenes aired, fans were left questioning where mum Carol is. And a few saw it as a let down on the writers’ behalf.

“Poor show from the writers. Carol would never miss her daughters court case let alone not report her other daughter missing. She should have been brought back for a temporary stint,” wrote one fan.

“A lot of these storyline loose credibility because prominent people are missing. There’s literally no way that Carol wouldn’t be at Sonia’s trial. Let’s hope she makes an appearance for the 40th anniversary,” said another.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Carol, Whit and Tiff return or Bianca’s mystery disappearance brings back David and Joe Wicks…” suggested a third.

“Do you mean to tell me that Carol would not be there in that courtroom for her pregnant daughter’s murder trial? If you can’t do the storyline right because of Lindsey Coulson’s schedule, don’t do it at all,” said a fourth.

But will Carol ever return to the soap?

Carol had enough of the Brannings and hotfooted it out of Walford (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Will Carol Jackson return to EastEnders?

Though fans are eager to see Carol back on Albert Square her return seems unlikely. Carol was last seen on the soap in 2015, leaving behind all of the trouble and drama of Walford for a life on the road.

While a surprise return for the soap’s 40th isn’t entirely out of the question, there’s been no sign of a return as of yet. And, with actress Lindsey Coulson taking on a role in Waterloo Road as the school’s new head, her schedule may be too full to slot in an EastEnders return.

Tough luck Sonia!

