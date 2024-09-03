EastEnders announces Ruby Allen comeback as Louisa Lytton returns to role later this year

Today (Tuesday, September 3), EastEnders has announced that Louisa Lytton is reprising her role as Ruby Allen. She will return the soap later this year.

With the soap’s 40th anniversary on its way, Ruby will return to Walford for a prolonged stint.

Here’s everything we know about Ruby Allen’s dramatic comeback to the Square.

Someone’s back! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ruby Allen to return ahead of soap’s 40th anniversary

Ruby Allen last appeared on screen in 2021, with police arresting her for the Slater cannabis farm. Jean enjoyed setting her up.

Before her exit, Ruby wrongly accused Stacey Slater of assault with this leading to Stacey’s prison stint.

Now though, Louisa Lytton’s coming back to her role as Ruby Allen, just in time for the soap’s 40th celebrations! And, her stint will be a prolonged one.

Ruby’s return is bound to cause drama for Stacey and Martin. After all, Ruby previously departed under hostile circumstances. It’s unclear whether Ruby was actually pregnant when we last saw her… but, her return is bound to cause chaos one way or another.

Louisa’s exciting to be returning! (Credit: BBC)

Louisa Lytton expresses excitement of Ruby return

With her soap return now out of the bag, actress Louisa Lytton has spoken out about her excitement ahead of her return. She shared: “I am thrilled to have been asked back to the Square to revisit Ruby once more, and to shed some light on what the past three years have been like for her during her time away from Walford. I’ve always loved playing Ruby as there is never a dull moment and I cannot wait for everyone to see what Ruby has in store.”

The soap’s Executive Producer, Chris Clenshaw, also added: “I’m delighted to welcome Louisa Lytton back to the role of Ruby Allen. Ruby’s departure from Walford left many unanswered questions for Martin and Stacey, and her return is sure to unearth a whole heap of drama for her character and all those involved.”

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to Ruby’s return? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!