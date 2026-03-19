Dylan confesses to Ray’s murder to save Paddy as he stages Emmerdale exit

Dylan Penders has made a heartbreaking exit from Emmerdale after taking the blame for Ray’s murder. But is this really the end of the road for him?

Viewers have suspected Dylan’s departure for weeks, and after his emotional confession and sudden disappearance, many are convinced this could be his final chapter. But has he truly gone for good, or is there more to come?

Dylan was feeling low about his court case (Credit: ITV)

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Dylan confesses in a letter before fleeing the village

After Paddy and Dylan were released on bail for their roles in covering up Ray’s murder, they returned home to a shocking discovery. Arthur Thomas had gone to the police station, prepared to lie about seeing Ray on the day he died in a bid to help their case.

Paddy immediately rushed to stop him. But thankfully Arthur backed out before doing anything. Even so, the damage had been done, and Paddy turned his anger on Mandy for encouraging the plan, leading to a heated row.

Dylan walked in on the argument and was clearly overwhelmed. Despite pleading with them to stop, he soon left again, unable to cope.

Later, he contacted April and revealed the drastic step he had taken.

“I posted a letter to the police saying it was me that killed Ray, and Paddy and Bear had nothing to do with it.”

April was left stunned as Dylan explained he was leaving for good, determined to take the consequences himself.

“What else can I do? I’ve ruined both their lives,” he said. “It’s killing me. I love you. Always. I’m sorry.”

Moments later, he hung up, picked up his bag and quietly slipped away into the night.

Dylan was unable to cope with the guilt (Credit: ITV)

Is this really the end for Dylan?

Running has always been Dylan’s instinct. In Friday March 20’s episode, Paddy and the rest of the family are left devastated as they realise what he has done.

As they begin the search to find him, the big question is whether they will be able to bring him home.

For now, Emmerdale bosses are staying tight-lipped on Dylan’s future. It leaves fans guessing whether this marks his exit or just another twist in the storyline. There is also uncertainty over whether his letter will actually succeed in clearing Paddy and Bear.

However, there may be a glimmer of hope. Actor Fred Kettle, who plays Dylan, has recently shared photos from the Emmerdale set on social media, suggesting he is still filming scenes.

That raises even more questions. If Dylan does return, will it be as a free man or facing the consequences of his confession? And if this is not the end just yet, could a final goodbye still be on the horizon?

For now, viewers are left waiting to see whether Dylan’s sacrifice will save the people he cares about, or cost him everything.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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