Dee-Dee’s new man is also James’ hot date, Coronation Street fans predict

Coronation Street fans have predicted that Dee-Dee and her brother James are dating the same man.

Following her serious relationship with evil Joel, it’s taken Dee-Dee Bailey a while to put herself back out there.

The solicitor recently met newcomer Ollie, but fans are predicting that Ollie will turn out to be James’ hot date…

Ollie and Dee-Dee shared a kiss (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee’s new man in Coronation Street

Last month, Dee-Dee got chatting to newcomer Ollie in the pub. Ollie charmed Dee-Dee and offered to buy her a drink.

The pair exchanged numbers, but Adam Barlow later introduced Ollie as a new client involved in a dangerous driving case.

Ollie insisted he was innocent and described meeting Dee-Dee as “fate”. Sparks have continued to fly for the pair, with Dee-Dee admitting to friend and colleague Alya that she is smitten with Ollie.

However, Dee-Dee is worried that a romance with Ollie would be a big conflict of interest given that he is a client.

The pair bumped into each other again later and admitted their feelings. Ollie then leaned in for a kiss, with Dee-Dee reciprocating. But she did warn Ollie they had to take things slowly.

Could James and Dee-Dee be dating the same man? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Ollie is dating Dee-Dee and James

A new character often arouses suspicion and it’s no different for Ollie. Coronation Street fans have predicted that Ollie is dating both Dee-Dee and her brother James.

One fan wrote on Reddit: “Anyone else think he could also be James’ hot date he’s mentioned a couple of times now, especially on today’s episode? Would certainly put more friction between James and DeeDee after all the baby drama?”

A second fan agreed, writing: “That did cross my mind, especially when it’s vague and didn’t see who it was.”

A third fan said: “I thought that too but I remembered they’ve met before. Unless, it’s a blind date type as James just said something like ‘I’m not meeting my date for an hour’, normally you’d name them, no? ‘I’m not meeting John Smith for an hour’.”

However, a fourth fan is praying that not to be the case as they’re eager for Dee-Dee to get a happy ending. “I really hope he’s just going to turn out to be nice and normal and not duplicitous in any way to be honest, they need to give Dee-Dee a break from the trauma,” they wrote.

Read more: 9 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Coronation Street Insider now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.