Coronation Street fans Team James as Dee-Dee takes back baby Laila from him

Coronation Street fans have taken to James Bailey‘s side after Dee-Dee changed her mind about raising Laila.

Last night on the cobbles (Monday, July 28), Dee-Dee and James sat down with a mediator to discuss Laila.

Dee-Dee then confirmed that she’d be raising Laila going forward as she wanted her daughter back.

Dee-Dee wants Laila back (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee wants Laila back in Coronation Street

After giving birth to Laila, Dee-Dee Bailey decided that she didn’t want to face raising Laila as her own as she reminded her too much of Joel.

She then decided to allow for her brother James and his partner Danny to adopt Laila and raise her in America.

However, when Danny broke up with James, James was forced to raise Laila right on Dee-Dee’s doorstep.

This allowed for Dee-Dee to bond with Laila, even arranging for her baby to be christened behind James’ back.

Last night, Dee-Dee and James sat down with a mediator as she confirmed that she wanted to keep Laila as her daughter.

She admitted that she saw Laila as her own person and loved her, with James now taking his ‘uncle’ duties to heart.

James got demoted from ‘dad’ to ‘uncle’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans side with James during Dee-Dee feud

With Dee-Dee playing with James’ heartstrings, allowing him to believe he’s got a daughter one minute and snatching her away the next, fans are siding with James in the feud and think Dee-Dee has been really cruel.

They’ve now taken to social media to share their frustration with Dee-Dee.

One Coronation Street viewer took to X and wrote: “Poor James. Dee-Dee is being a bit selfish.”

Another shared: “If I was James I would get back every penny I’d spent on Laila from Dee-Dee.”

A third person on Reddit added: “If I were James I don’t think I could ever forgive Dee-Dee. I know she was confused and bit traumatised after finding out the truth about Joel but she let James bond with that baby and now’s she taking her back like he was babysitting for an afternoon not loving her like his own for months.”

Read more: Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard dishes dirt on dangerous Abi affair with Carl: ‘She’s risking everything’

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!