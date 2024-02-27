Dean’s date in EastEnders is starring in Coronation Street at the same time!

Dean Wicks in EastEnders has been exchanging messages with a woman called Fern who came into Beale’s Eels.

In today’s episode (up on iPlayer, but to air on BBC One on Thursday), Mr Wicks went on a date with his new lady friend. The pair had lunch at Walford East and seemed to really hit it off.

But the afternoon ended in disaster when Amy Mitchell exposed Dean as having lied about his name, and announced he’d raped his sister-in-law, Linda, and tried to rape Amy’s mum, Roxy.

Ellena played Joel’s ex-wife Emily on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Romance revisited

Meanwhile, up in Coronation Street, Dee-Dee Bailey was startled to get a visit from boyfriend Joel’s ex-wife, Emily.

Emily arrived to ask Dee-Dee to give Joel a chance to tell his side of the story, and tell her that he’s a good man.

Two different stories in two different soaps, so what do those two things have in common?

Fern and Emily are both played by the same actress!

Ellena also played Fern, who went on a date with Dean Wicks in this week’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Fern and Emily?

Both parts are played by actress Ellena Vincent. She spends most of her time treading the boards as a theatre actress. She’s appeared in the West End in smash hits including Hamilton, Aladdin, The Book of Mormon, and Sylvia.

Her first television role was in Doctors back in 2020, and now, like buses, these two telly opportunities have come along together!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellena Vincent (@ellenavincent0)

How did Ellena feel about being in both shows at the same time?

Ellena took to Instagram to share her excitement at appearing in both soaps at the same time.

“Made my EastEnders debut last night, a lotta fun playing Fern on the square,” she wrote. “In a weird twist also ended up being in Coronation Street last night too which I’m telling myself is the soap equivalent of being in the Marvel/DC universes.”

Will we see Fern in EastEnders again?

It’s not known if Fern will appear in EastEnders again – but after finding out about Dean’s past, it seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, with Joel still married to Emily in Coronation Street, could she become more of a permanent fixture on the cobbles?

Corrie hasn’t revealed how long Emily will stick around for at this point.

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.