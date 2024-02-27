EastEnders is not on tonight or tomorrow, but is available on iPlayer – here’s all you need to know

Once again EastEnders is not on tonight and it also won’t air tomorrow night. However, those who watch the early release episodes online are in luck, because the soap is on iPlayer.

As sport continues to cause havoc with the schedules on both ITV and BBC, EastEnders is hit on Tuesday, February 27 and Wednesday February 28. Coronation Street will also see a change this week as it won’t air on Wednesday either.

So what’s going on this week? Where – and when – can you watch EastEnders?

Is Kat putting herself in danger taking on Nish? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders is not on tonight

The BBC soap will not air on Tuesday night, however the early release episode is on iPlayer already for those who can’t wait. For those wanting to wait and watch it on the telly, it’ll be Thursday (February 29) before that episode airs on BBC One.

On Wednesday night, EastEnders will also not air – but it will once again be up on iPlayer. Viewers can then watch this episode on television on Friday at 7.30pm.

The episode that would have aired on Thursday now also moves to Friday, though will by on iPlayer on Thursday. So there is a double bill of EastEnders on Friday March 1.

It’s all because of football. Tonight, Blackburn Rovers take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup. Tomorrow night it’s Nottingham Forest versus Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Kick off for both matches is 7.45pm.

Is Nish finally going to get what’s coming to him? (Credit: BBC)

What’s happening in EastEnders this week?

Last night Kat worked out Nish was trying to play her and is out for revenge. Suki has warned Kat off messing with Nish, but Kat is determined.

However, it soon becomes clear Nish is on to Kat being on to him! He lashes out and Kat is forced to fight off his attack. She runs back to Stacey, Eve and Suki and the trio then humiliate Nish. But it’s a dangerous game when he retaliates by calling the police about Christmas…

Suki soon decides her only option is to leave town. Seeing Eve’s heartbreak and listening to Vinny, Suki makes a last ditch attempt to call a truce with Nish. But things soon turn violent – with the Panesar family returning home just in time…

Meanwhile, Dean heads out on a first date with Fern, but Amy is determined to ruin it. It’s more bad news for Dean later in the week as Jade reveals she’s moving to Pakistan with Shabnam. So he comes up with a sinister plan to stop her from going.

Elsewhere, Kathy braces herself as Rocky is sentenced and Yolande tells Denzel to pay Amy more attention.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.