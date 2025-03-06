David Platt can’t die! Coronation Street fans threaten to boycott soap as his fate remains unknown following hit and run

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 5), saw David Platt almost die as he was injured in a hit and run.

David had arranged for Andy to hit him with a car at 2pm so that Shona could claim on the life insurance and pay off Harvey after he died.

With David’s fate not yet confirmed, fans have now threatened to take drastic action over David’s future on the soap.

David was bleeding out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: David Platt hit and run

On yesterday evening’s Corrie, David said his final goodbyes to his oblivious family, leaving them letters before going ahead with the arrangement he’d settled on with Andy Garland.

Andy then drove straight towards David with his car at precisely 2pm, with David standing right in the middle of the Street.

The idea was for Andy to kill David so that Harvey Gaskell would finally leave his family alone.

But, the car actually ended up hitting both David and Daisy Midgeley. David started to bleed out as Shona struggled to stem the flow of the blood pouring out of him.

He was then rushed to hospital where doctors briefly lost him. At the end of the episode, David was seen unconscious lying in his hospital bed as Shona sat by his side, filled with worry.

Fans are hoping he pulls through (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans threaten to stop watching soap if David Platt dies

Corrie fans are hoping that Jack P Shepherd’s David Platt – who has been on the soap for 24 years – pulls through and survives.

And if he doesn’t, well, fans are going as far as to threaten a boycott from the soap. Corrie without David in it is unimaginable for most viewers.

One fan threatened: “If they do actually kill David off, I am not watching.”

Another person agreed: “Corrie, are you really going to kill David off?? That will be the end of me watching.”

A third viewer warned: “If Corrie kill off David, it’s really not worth watching anymore. And it’s pretty close already.”