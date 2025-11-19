Daniel Brocklebank bids farewell to Coronation Street as he films final scenes

Daniel Brocklebank, known to Coronation Street fans as Billy Mayhew, has filmed his final scenes on the soap.

His final storyline will unfold over the next few weeks, reaching screens during the festive period.

He’s already diving into his next role, joining the stage production of Young Frankenstein the Musical.

Daniel has wrapped up filming (Credit: ITV)

Daniel Brocklebank wraps up filming final Coronation Street scenes

Reports earlier this year suggested that Billy Mayhew might be written out after more than a decade on Coronation Street.

Although the show hasn’t confirmed whether the character meets a fatal end, his departure is certain. Daniel Brocklebank revealed on Instagram yesterday (Tuesday, November 18) that he has wrapped filming.

Sharing a selfie of himself in front of an image of Ena Sharples, Daniel wrote: “That’s it. Last scene filmed. Bye bye Coronation Street. Bye bye Billy. The last 11 years have gone by in a blink. I’ve adored every moment of being part of this special family. I can’t thank ITV and all at Corrie enough. It’s been a ride. I adore you all.”

The post came just hours after he posted a photo with Summer Spellman star Harriet Bibby, captioning the snap: “My final day today working with this beautiful human. I’ve loved playing her tv dad. What an honour it has been. An incredible woman. I shall miss her terribly. Thank goodness I’ll get to see her in real life for dinners, walks & cuddles.”

Daniel’s said goodbye to Billy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street co-stars send Daniel Brocklebank best wishes

With Daniel Brocklebank marking an emotional exit from the ITV soap which he’s been a part of for over a decade, his Coronation Street co-stars have now sent him their love and best wishes ahead of his new chapter.

Abi Webster actress Sally Carman said: “We will miss you lovely man. Now go get ‘em!”

On-screen daughter Harriet Bibby commented: “We will miss you so much! We love you loads.”

Andy Whyment wrote: “You’re gonna be missed Dan, I’m sure you’re going to get loads of work.”

Debbie Webster star Sue Devaney also shared: “I love you! Will miss you so much! xxxx”

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!