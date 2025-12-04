Corriedale speculation mounts as theory suspects Celia may target Roy in kidnapping storyline

With Corriedale’s big crossover special landing next month, fans are already cooking up wild theories – and one of them has poor Roy Cropper in serious danger at the hands of Celia Daniels.

Roy’s been busy pen-palling prisoners lately, striking up a sweet little friendship with a woman named Alice, who claims to be a concerned mum on the outside.

But viewers aren’t buying it. Is Alice truly the kindly confidante she pretends to be… or is Roy unknowingly walking straight into a trap? One fan theory says a kidnapping could be on the festive menu.

Roy’s mysterious letters in Coronation Street

Nina’s antennae shot up when she spotted Roy hovering by the door like a man awaiting a royal summons. When he brushed off her worries – no secret hospital appointments, no impending doom – she wasn’t entirely convinced.

Roy finally admitted he’s joined a prison pen-pal scheme, hoping to brighten a few lonely days behind bars. Sweet, right?

But Shona wasn’t satisfied with that neat little explanation. A quick bit of detective work later, and she uncovered the truth. Roy’s mystery correspondent is a woman named Alice… and something about it just doesn’t sit right.

Roy is a very private guy but he eventually then confessed that he’d formed a friendship with a prison mum called Alice but she’d shocked him by writing letters to him with hopes of romance.

Nina and Shona then had to help Roy word a response that would let Alice down gently. Awwww.

Corriedale fan theory fears Celia’s dark plan for Roy

One new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that ‘Alice’ might actually be a fake name. The woman behind the letters might actually be Celia Daniels – Emmerdale’s ruthless villain.

With Celia preying on the vulnerable and making them work as slaves on her turkey farm, could she have started to target and lure Roy in? Will she kidnap him and turn him into yet another slave?

The fan theory read: “What if ‘Alice’ aka Celia kidnaps Roy to be a slave on the farm with Bear and that’s how Lisa, the police and maybe Carla turn up in the Dales to try and save him and Aaron helps to try and save Bear?”

With the Emmerdale and Coronation Street crossover set to air in January 2026 (not long now), fans are desperately looking for links to both soaps ahead of the episode. Could Roy’s letters be laying the foundations for the episode?

