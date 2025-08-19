Corrie cast branded ‘unfriendly’ by Emmerdale and EastEnders star

New Emmerdale star Joe Absolom has taken aim at rival soap Coronation Street and claimed the cast were not a friendly bunch.

The actor, who also starred in EastEnders, said the cast of Emmerdale have always been the friendliest people.

Has he started a war of words with the rival soaps?

Joe loves working on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Joe Absolom brands Coronation Street cast unfriendly

During an interview with The Sun, the Emmerdale newbie was asked how he has settled in at the soap.

“Everyone’s really nice. They really look after you,” he said.

He added: “It’s really nice. Everyone’s very nice. I get my own cup, yeah, I got a pass, I can get into the building whenever I want.

“I got lost already today. And then Brad came out and showed me where I was going.”

He then compared Emmerdale to some other soaps, saying: “And I remember when we did EastEnders I remember meeting all the other casts from the soaps and Emmerdale, always, by far the nicest bunch of people.

“Hollyoaks were like footballers, Coronation Street were quite, I don’t know, they were never particularly friendly, but Emmerdale, I remember everyone in EastEnders at the time saying Emmerdale were the nicest bunch.

“And now I’m here and I’ve met them. I believe that’s true.”

Ray has been making his mark in the village (Credit: ITV)

Who does Joe Absolom play in Emmerdale?

Joe Absolom recently joined the ITV soap as drug dealer Ray. Ray first appeared after Ross and Mack attempted to sell Lewis’s stash of weed to Ray.

The deal went south after Lewis refused to part with it. However, Robert Sugden took matters into his own hands and stole the stash before handing it over to Ray.

Since then, Ray has popped up in the village several times, mainly to encourage teenager Dylan to do more jobs for him.

Last week, Ray even persuaded Dylan’s girlfriend April to do a drug drop on Dylan’s behalf as she’d arouse the least amount of suspicion.

While Ray pretends he has their best interests at heart, clear manipulation is at play.

He played Matthew in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Who did Joe Absolom play in EastEnders?

Joe joined EastEnders in 1997 as Matthew Rose, the son of market inspector Michael Rose.

Matthew had a stall on the market selling CDs, before he started working for Steve Owen at the nightclub e20 as a DJ.

His biggest storyline came when he was implicated in the murder of Steve’s ex, Saskia Duncan.

Saskia was obsessed with Steve and attempted to strangle him with his tie in his office. Matthew tried to restrain Saskia before Steve reached for an ashtray and smashed Saskia over the head with it. Saskia was killed instantly.

Matthew was later arrested for the crime after Steve lied to the police about what happened.

In court, Steve lied again and said Matthew was obsessed with Saskia. Then, in a soapland miscarriage of justice, Matthew was found guilty of manslaughter.

He was of course eventually released after the ashtray with Steve’s fingerprints on was discovered. Matthew got his revenge on Steve and left the Square for good in 2000.

Read more: 9 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Coronation Street Insider now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.