Coronation Street will not air tonight but returns later in the week, here’s when

Coronation Street fans will be disappointed to learn the ITV favourite has been pulled from schedules tonight (Friday, March 27).

It’s not the first time viewers have had to juggle their plans either, with sport and special programming frequently shaking up the usual soap line-up. And lately, these changes have been coming thick and fast. Don’t worry though – here’s everything you need to know about when Corrie is back and what’s coming up next.

Corrie isn’t on tonight (Credit: ITV)

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What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

There’s no episode of Coronation Street airing tonight (Friday, March 27) on ITV. The soap typically runs between 8.30pm and 9pm on weekdays, following the introduction of the new ‘soap power hour.’

However, tonight’s slot has been handed over to Live International Football coverage, with England facing Uruguay from 7.45pm.

The next visit to the cobbles will now be on Sunday, March 29 at 7.30pm on ITV. For those who prefer to watch earlier, the episode will be available from 7am on ITVX, as well as on YouTube.

What happens in Coronation Street on Sunday?

There’s plenty of drama bubbling away when Corrie returns on Sunday night, especially as Theo’s secrets begin to unravel. Summer and Christina share George’s theory with Glenda and Sarah, leaving them reeling over what it could mean for Todd.

Todd, however, is quick to step in and defend Theo, but Gary is starting to grow suspicious. Later on, things take a turn when Gary confronts Theo alongside Todd, and cracks begin to show in Theo’s confident front.

Elsewhere, Dev is left blindsided when Mal reveals shocking news about Bernie, while Will comes close to confiding in Ollie – but whether he goes through with it remains to be seen.

Gary intervenes (Credit: ITV)

Soap power hour in 2026

Back in October 2024, Coronation Street began dropping daily episodes on ITVX from 7am, giving fans more flexibility in how they watch.

The move proved popular, with ITVX reporting a record-breaking billion streams in the first quarter of 2025. Coronation Street and Emmerdale alone have already racked up 124 million streams this year, with overall soap viewing rising by 35 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

More changes were still on the horizon too, as ITV rolled out its ‘soap power hour’ from the second week of January 2026.

Under the new format, Corrie now airs every weekday for 30 minutes instead of just three nights a week, keeping its 8.30pm to 9pm slot from Monday to Friday. Episodes will continue to land on ITVX each morning at 7am, just as fans have come to expect.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

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