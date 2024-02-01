Coronation Street: Tracy to get pregnant with Tommy’s baby, fan theory predicts

Yesterday over on Coronation Street (Wednesday, January 31), Tracy enjoyed spending time with Tommy Orpington whilst Steve was away in France.

After Tommy complimented Tracy’s outfit, it wasn’t long before they ended up sleeping together.

One particular fan theory for the soap now reckons that Tracy might end up pregnant.

Tracy has the hots for her decorator (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tracy cheated on Steve

With Steve away seeing Emma in France, Tracy has been enjoying watching over former Weathy County player, Tommy Orpington.

Tommy has been decorating Tracy’s house, exciting local football fans with his presence.

Yesterday, Tracy was flattered when Tommy commented on her outfit although she was green with envy when Toyah started flirting with him.

Tracy then lied that Tommy was quite the player, prompting Toyah to throw Tommy’s phone number away.

This meant that Tracy could have Tommy to herself, with the pair sharing a kiss in the kitchen.

They then agreed to keep things casual, heading upstairs where they then slept together.

This could ruin Tracy’s marriage (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Tracy pregnancy storyline in works?

Now that Tracy and Tommy have slept together behind Steve’s back, one fan theory suggests that someone else could soon become involved in the plot – in the form of a baby.

Tracy might find herself expecting, with Tommy ending up being the father instead of Steve.

I’m thinking where can this story go? Did Tommy O just get ar Tracy pregnant?! #Corrie pic.twitter.com/5M35an1QFl — Andrew McBride (@andrewmcb) January 31, 2024

The fan theory on X read: “I’m thinking where can this story go? Did Tommy O just get our Tracy pregnant?”

Steve comes home early… (Credit: ITV)

Will Steve find out about Tracy’s affair?

Next week, Steve returns back to Weatherfield early and arrives at the flower shop to be greeted by a guilty looking Tommy and Tracy.

But, will he work out what’s been going on whilst he’s been away? Or, will he only find out the truth if Tracy ends up pregnant?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

