Coronation Street: Tina O’Brien hints at unfinished business in Sarah and Adam love story: ‘She’s lying to herself’

In Coronation Street, Sarah has ditched Adam for Damon. Adam hasn’t been happy about this and is now plotting his revenge.

Teaming up with criminal Harvey (who happens to be Damon’s brother), Adam wants Damon gone for good.

But, will Adam be successful in his plan? Tina O’Brien has now hinted at a potential future for former lovers Sarah and Adam.

Sarah ditched Adam for Damon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sarah left Adam for Damon

With Sarah and Adam planning their divorce, Sarah’s starting a new life with Damon Hay.

However, Adam still has feelings for Sarah and has let his jealousy contribute to a revenge plot.

Teaming up with Damon’s half-brother, Harvey, Adam has been desperate to get rid of Damon. This comes especially as Damon and Sarah look to buy a house together.

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

In return for helping Harvey with his appeal, Adam has been promised that Damon will no longer be a problem in his life. But, will this be the case? Will Adam soon get Sarah back?

Tina has hinted that Sarah and Adam’s relationship may reignite in the future (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tina O’Brien teases reunion for Sarah and Adam

With Adam plotting to make Damon pay for taking his wife off him, Tina O’Brien has hinted at a possible reunion for the married couple – Sarah and Adam.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Tina revealed: “I think there is still something there and if Adam had said they could give it another chance after their last disastrous breakup I think she would have made the marriage work, but the fact that he made it so clear it was over made her step away. I do think she still has feelings for him though but maybe she’s lying to herself.”

With Tina admitting that Sarah still has feelings for Adam, will they ever get back together?

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you Team Adam or Damon? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!