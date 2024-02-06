Coronation Street: Steve has turned into a ‘mug’ for not realising Tracy affair, fans complain

Last night on Coronation Street (Monday, February 5), Steve arrived back home in Weatherfield early as he hoped to surprise Tracy.

However, he soon turned up at the flower shop and was taken aback to find Tracy in there with Tommy.

Coronation Street fans have now blasted Steve for failing to rumble Tracy’s affair with his footballing idol.

Steve failed to spot what was right under his nose (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Steve arrived home early

Tracy told Tommy to drop by the flower shop with his invoice last night as Steve was due home the next day. This was their last time to see each other before he returned home.

However, she had no idea that Steve had arrived back to Weatherfield early and was planning on impressing her with a French buffet.

Seeing Tracy’s handbag through the window of Preston’s Petals, Steve started calling for Tracy to open up the closed shop.

Tracy then opened the door as Tommy trailed behind her. Instead of rumbling their affair, Steve just thanked Tommy for going above and beyond with the decorating, asking him if he could do some at the shop too.

He then invited Tommy back to the house to spend some time hanging out with him on the evening.

Steve has put Tommy on a pedestal (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans slam Steve for being oblivious to affair

Fans of the ITV soap aren’t happy with Steve’s behaviour, taking to social media to criticise his ability to rumble the affair. They’re noting that it was so obvious what they were up to yet Steve still has no clue about what’s been going on.

One fan wondered: “Why have they turned Steve into such a mug? It’s uncomfortable to watch.”

Why have they turned Steve into such a mug, it’s uncomfortable to watch. #corrie — Neville (@Carthedon) February 5, 2024

All fun and jokes aside they have turned Steve’s character into an absolute joke. I could say I can’t wait for him to lamp Tommy one but he’d probably buy him a drink and give him a foot rub. #Corrie — CorrieNation (@nation_corrie) February 6, 2024

The guilty faces give them away.. well not to Steve as he’s gullible 🤣🤣 #Corrie pic.twitter.com/yeHPTUPc9P — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) February 5, 2024

Another fan complained: “All fun and jokes aside they have turned Steve’s character into an absolute joke. I could say I can’t wait for him to lamp Tommy one but he’d probably buy him a drink and give him a foot rub.”

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

A third fan said: “The guilty faces give them away… well not to Steve as he’s gullible.”

Tommy makes it clear that things are over (Credit: ITV)

Will Steve suss things out?

Next week, Tommy makes it clear to Tracy that they can’t carry on as Amy’s suspicions grow.

However, later on, Tracy invites Tommy back to the flower shop. But, will they both continue to see each other behind Steve’s back? How long will it take for Steve to work things out?

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Steve rumble Tracy’s cheating? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!