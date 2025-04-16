Coronation Street star Sacha Parkinson gives birth to baby girl Sadie

Sian Powers and Coronation Street star Sacha Parkinson has given birth to her first child and has shared the name of her baby girl.

At the end of last year, Sacha announced the news that she was expecting a baby in an Instagram post.

And now, she’s announced that she gave birth to a little girl one week ago and has also shared her name.

Sacha’s welcomed her first child (Credit: SplashNews)

Sacha Parkinson’s pregnancy news

In December last year, Coronation Street star Sacha Parkinson announced the news that she was expecting her first child.

Sacha, best known for playing Sian Powers on the soap between 2009-2011, shared an Instagram post getting into the festive spirit.

On Christmas Day 2024, Sacha shared a series of Polaroid snaps showing off a baby bump. One of the photos also showed her adorable dog sitting next to some baby scan photos.

She captioned the post: “Merry Christmas Eve, Huns ❤️.. I have a feeling next year’s is going to be a wild one ☺️✨.”

Sacha’s former Corrie co-stars then rushed to the comments section to share their joy.

Brooke Vincent, who played Sacha’s on-screen partner on Corrie, commented: “I love you all so much!! ❤”

Bethany Platt star Lucy Fallon also shared: “Congratulations !!!!! Yayyyyyy, amazing news xxx”

Sacha announced the news of her pregnancy last year (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Sacha Parkinson gives birth to baby girl

Now, in April 2025, Sacha has taken to social media once more to share the joyous news that she’s given birth to a baby girl.

Sharing two black and white photos of her daughter (Tuesday, April 15), she shared her baby’s name in the caption: “One whole week of Sadie ✨”

Fans gushed over the news, congratulating the star on her happy news.

One fan commented: “Wow!!!!!! Congratulations Momma!!!! Xx”

Another person added: “Congratulations Sacha to you and your partner, what a little cutie ❤️ x”

A third person shared: “Congratulations, she’s beautiful ”

Former Corrie star Michelle Keegan also wrote: “Awww Sach!! She’s beautiful, congratulations. xxx”

Emmerdale star Danny Miller, who is currently preparing to welcome another child of his own into the world, commented: “Beautiful mate ”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

