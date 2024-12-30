Former Coronation Street star Sacha Parkinson, best known for playing Sian Powers on the ITV soap, has announced her pregnancy.

The Corrie star who left the soap in 2011 has now revealed via social media that she’s expecting her first child.

Her soap co-stars, including on-screen girlfriend Brooke Vincent, have rushed to share their joy.

Sacha is expecting a baby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Sacha Parkinson announces pregnancy

Taking to social media on Christmas Day, Sacha Parkinson shares a sweet post wishing her followers a Merry Christmas.

She shared a series of festive Polaroid snaps, revealing a baby bump. Her dog could also be seen posing next to a series of baby scan photos, with Sacha also holding up a baby grow.

She captioned the post: “Merry Christmas Eve, Huns ❤️.. I have a feeling next year’s is going to be a wild one ☺️✨.”

She paired the post with the song Fall in Love with You by Montell Fish, announcing her pregnancy to her friends and fans.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DD-Ii9EChgZ/

This news comes thirteen years after Sacha left the Coronation Street as Sian Powers. Some fans may remember that Sian left the Street and moved to Southport with her mum, Janet.

Her girlfriend Sophie Webster had stood her up on her wedding day, with Sian then finding out that Sophie had shared a kiss with Amber Kalirai just months before. Sian overheard a conversation between Sophie and Amber and decided to leave Sophie and the Street, looking for a fresh start.

Sacha has been flooded with love (Credit: ITV)

Sacha Parkinson Corrie co-stars congratulate her on pregnancy news

Upon hearing Sacha’s exciting news, her former Corrie co-stars rushed to the comments section of her social media post to share their happiness.

Georgia May Foote wrote: “Omg!!!! This is amazing! Congratulations!!!! ”

Brooke Vincent commented: ” I love you all so much!! ❤”

Lucy Fallon who plays Bethany Platt on the ITV soap shared: “Congratulations !!!!! Yayyyyyy, amazing news xxx”

Bhavna Limbachia said: “Huge congratulations ”

Nikki Sanderson who now appears on Hollyoaks also gushed: “Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️”

