Coronation Street star John St Ryan dies suddenly aged 72

Coronation Street star John St Ryan has died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 72, his wife has confirmed.

The actor played Charlie Whelan on the ITV soap between the years of 1993-1994.

Wife Joyce has now taken to social media to share the sad news of his recent passing.

John played Charlie on the soap (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Soaps fans might remember John St Ryan for playing lorry driver Charlie Whelan on Coronation Street.

Sadly, the actor died suddenly of a heart attack aged 72, surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 3.

Wife Joyce took to Facebook to put out a statement.

Joyce wrote: “I and our family want to let our friends know that John had a heart attack the evening of Thursday 3rd of April. We were with him at the hospital where the staff did everything possible but unfortunately he did not survive. We are absolutely heart broken. John wanted to aid medical research and donated his body, so there will not be a funeral. Later, we will arrange a celebration of his wonderful life.

“We are all fortunate to have known and loved this special ‘Gentleman’ as he has been described to me numerous times over the last couple of days.”

Actor John St Ryan died aged 72 (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

John St Ryan in Coronation Street

John played the role of Charlie Whelan on the cobbles, with viewers knowing him for his relationship with iconic Corrie landlady Bet Gilroy played by actress Julie Goodyear.

Charlie and Bet embarked on a relationship during Bet’s split from Alec Gilroy.

However, Bet and Charlie ended their romance when Charlie’s head was turned by Tanya Pooley.

The pair ended up leaving Weatherfield for Germany but Tanya later dumped the lorry driver.

John appeared in 59 episodes of the soap during the years of 1993-1994.

