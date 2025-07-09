Coronation Street star Farrel Hegarty shuts down pregnancy claims in most hilarious way

Coronation Street and Lou Michaelis star Farrel Hegarty has shut down rumours of a pregnancy by using a spot of comedy.

Recently, fake news circulated online that suggested that Farrel had announced that she was pregnant. The comments then congratulated her on the news.

Being well and truly shocked by the announcement, Farrel then responded with a humorous video.

Farrel plays Lou on the soap (Credit: ITV)

Farrel Hegarty reacts to fake pregnancy news

Taking to Instagram this week, Farrel Hegarty recorded herself filming her reaction to a Facebook news article that suggested she was expecting a baby and had even announced the news. This being something that definitely did not happen and wasn’t true.

The fake news article, that even misgendered Farrel, suggested she and her partner were about to welcome a little on into the world.

It read: “Huge congrats to Farrel Hegarty (also known as Lou Michaelis) who recently met up with his partner in Australia… and now they’ve shared the most heartwarming update: they’re going to have their first baby! Such a lovely new beginning beyond the soap opera world.”

Farrel found the whole statement hilarious and couldn’t stop laughing as she responded to the post with a reaction video, captioning it: “Made this into a post so I could be remembered of my baby joy forever. I title this: ‘My extremely unexpected baby news; A thread.'”

After admitting the fake news ‘really brightened her day up,’ she joked that she ‘better start thinking of some baby names.’

She then posted a clip of her and partner Tricia Stone cradling their friend Nick Wright as if he were their newborn.

Farrel has responded to fake news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans respond to Coronation Street star’s fake news

And, now fans have been left in equal amounts of laughter in response to both the fake news and Farrel’s comedic response.

Taking to the comments section, one person responded to the Coronation Street star: “Seriously Farrel, you will be the best father ever. Your giggles had me laughing too!”

Another joked: “Omg, I can’t actually breathe… What have you called your little boy?”

A third person added: “You crack me up!! We have the same sense of humour !!! Many congrats!!!”

A fourth person finished: “What a day, you’re gonna be a dad?!,” adding a laughing emoji.

Read more: 7 people in danger as violent Mick causes chaos on Coronation Street after prison break

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!