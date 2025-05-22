Coronation Street star Colson Smith reveals one thing he’ll miss the most after soap exit: ‘Nothing will ever replace that’

Coronation Street star Colson Smith has opened up about the one thing he’ll miss most about the soap after his exit scenes aired.

PC Craig Tinker sadly passed away last night (Wednesday, May 21), in emotional hospital scenes.

With this bringing an end to 14 years on the cobbles, Colson’s now bid a final farewell to the soap.

Craig died last night (Credit: ITV)

Craig Tinker’s death in Coronation Street

Craig Tinker tried to prove his worth to DC Kit Green during his day of shadowing him. With Kit telling him that he wasn’t cut out to be a DC, Craig then set out to show him what he was capable of after some wise words from DS Lisa Swain.

After hearing of a disturbance at Mick and Lou’s house, Craig investigated but was turned away by Lou.

Seeing Mick drive off in his van, Craig went out on patrol and pulled him over for drunk driving.

An angry Mick then pulled out a baseball bat and whacked Craig over the head.

Last night, at the hospital, Craig had suffered severe swelling to the brain.

Asha, Maria, Kirk and Jess all gathered outside of his hospital room as Craig flatlined and sadly passed away.

Colson has shared his feelings (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Colson Smith admits ‘one thing’ he’ll miss after exit

Now that he’s left the role of Craig after 14 years on the show, Colson Smith has opened up about what he’ll miss the most about Coronation Street after his exit.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Colson admitted: “I do miss Corrie. I miss going to work, I miss having a job. I’m accepting that nothing will ever replace that. I can do anything in the rest of my career, the rest of my life, and I’m fully aware that I will never get what I have from Coronation Street from anywhere else.

“That’s the thing I’m going to ponder for, that’s the thing that I’m going to miss.

“I just know that it won’t be Corrie, that’s my grief as such, it’s not Corrie, that’s done, that’s over, that chapter’s done.”

He then confessed that the thing he’ll miss the most is the ‘family’ aspect of working on the soap.

Colson confessed: “I will miss the green room.

“The entire building is literally a family. And it almost shuffles and holds more weight at times than your own family and your own life.

“So that is what I will miss, that I am not part of that family anymore.” However, he will be keeping in touch with his Corrie friends outside of the show, with those bonds continuing for hopefully many years to come.

