Coronation Street star Cait Fitton teases exciting new storyline for soap’s younger cast: ‘Something quite different’

Coronation Street star Cait Fitton has teased a new storyline that will soon hit our screens, involving the younger cast of the soap.

The soap kicked off the year with a storyline revolving around the younger cast which proved to be very successful.

And now, there’s another storyline on the way that will include a special episode.

She’s teased what’s to come (Credit: SplashNews)

Coronation Street star Cait Fitton teases new storyline for younger cast

Speaking to The Sun at the British Soap Awards on the weekend, Lauren Bolton actress Cait Fitton teased a ‘game-changing’ special episode for the younger cast.

She shared: “There is gonna be something quite different in the near-near future where we see all the younger cast come together.

“It was two weeks of us non-stop altogether.

“I felt sorry for the crew and directors by the end of it but it was so much fun.”

It’s unclear at the moment what this special episode or storyline will involve, but it won’t be long until it airs on our screens.

Mason died at the start of 2025 (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street younger cast involved in major death scenes

This news comes after the soap aired an emotional issue-based storyline at the beginning of the year for Mason Radcliffe.

The teen was hoping to move away for a fresh start before he was stabbed with a zombie knife by his brothers Matty and Logan Radcliffe.

The knife used was one in the possession of Dylan Wilson, with Dylan then doing time in the STC.

Unfortunately, Mason was unable to be saved, with a special episode seeing him lose his life.

The soap is currently expanding its younger cast, with more young characters being introduced into the soap.

In recent months, we’ve seen siblings Shanice, Joanie and Brody Michaelis be introduced into the soap, as well as Theo and Danielle Silverton’s children Millie and Miles.

Viewers will have to wait and see which members of the cast will be involved in the next special episode.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

