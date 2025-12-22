Coronation Street spoilers for Wed, Dec 24: Becky sweeps in, and Eva confides in Adam

In Wednesday’s Coronation Street drama (December 24), Maggie is convinced she’s finally got the ammunition she needs to drive a wedge between Ben and Eva – and she’s not afraid to use it.

Meanwhile, Lisa makes a bold emotional play, pouring her heart out in a last-ditch text to Carla as she fights to win her back.

Read on for all the drama heading to Weatherfield in Wednesday’s Coronation Street.

Becky tries to win Lisa back (Credit: ITV)

1. Becky makes her move (again!)

Becky decides Christmas cheer is just the distraction Lisa needs to finally stop obsessing over Carla. So when Lisa grumbles about a tight neck, Becky wastes no time getting up close and personal – and before long, the ‘massage’ takes a decidedly flirtier turn.

Then comes the moment of truth. A soft kiss brushed against Lisa’s neck. Will she lean in… or shut it down?

Smelling an opportunity, Becky boldly suggests there’s nothing standing in the way of them picking up where they left off. But while Becky’s imagining a reunion, Lisa’s thoughts are elsewhere.

Because the second Becky’s back is turned, Lisa reaches for her phone and sends Carla a heartfelt message, laying her feelings bare and vowing to fight for their future. Talk about mixed signals.

Eva seeks support from Adam (Credit: ITV)

2. Maggie keeps a firm eye on Eva in Coronation Street spoilers

Adam encourages Eva to pour her heart out onto paper, suggesting a letter might help clear her head. Bad timing though as Alya walks in and Adam panics, thrusting a jewellery box at Eva and begging her to stash it away. It’s Alya’s Christmas pressie, after all.

Watching from the sidelines, Maggie Driscoll’s curiosity goes into overdrive. She later digs through Eva’s handbag, hoping for scandal… only to find a sweetly engraved necklace for Alya. Disappointed, she goes to put it back and then strikes gold. Eva’s letter tumbles out.

After reading its explosive contents, Maggie’s festive spirit turns positively mischievous. She then insists Adam and Alya simply MUST join the family for Christmas dinner. And Maggie never insists without a reason…

3. Carl grieves his mum in Coronation Street spoilers

Carl Webster opens up to James, admitting his mum’s death sent him spiralling – booze, regret and a text he wishes he’d never sent.

But instead of sympathy, James delivers a chilling threat. He might just tell Abi everything. Can Carl stop the truth from ruining more than just Christmas?

The Michaelis sisters spread some festive cheer (Credit: ITV)

4. Joanie and Shanice pay Lou a visit

Meanwhile, Sally, Brody, Joanie and Shanice brave the cold outside the prison, holding up a homemade banner reading ‘Happy Christmas Mum‘ in the hope that Lou catches sight of it on the security cameras. Proof that even behind bars, the season of goodwill still finds a way.

5. Theo wants Todd to cook up a feast in Coronation Street spoilers

When Theo Silverton casually asks Todd if he’s excited for Christmas, Todd swiftly swerves the question, choosing instead to rave about how great it feels to be back at work. Theo’s not impressed.

Later, he returns home laden with shopping bags, announcing he’s invited everyone over for Christmas dinner, and he’ll be doing all the cooking. Todd’s obviously not thrilled by the idea. And, we wouldn’t be either.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

