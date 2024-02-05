Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Steve returns home early and catches Tracy and Tommy together at the flower shop

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, February 5), Steve comes back home from France unannounced and gets a big surprise.

Turning up at the flower shop, he’s stunned when he sees Tracy open the door with Tommy behind her.

But, will he put two and two together and rumble Tracy’s cheating in Coronation Street spoilers?

Steve sees his wife with his idol (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Steve sees Tracy with Tommy

With Steve due back home from France tomorrow, Tracy tells Tommy to drop by the flower shop with his invoice.

However, she doesn’t anticipate Steve arriving back home early as he plans to surprise Tracy with a French buffet.

At the flower shop, Tracy closes up the shop and kisses Tommy inside. Steve notices that the shop is closed and shouts for Tracy to open up.

He’s left speechless when Tracy opens up the door with Tommy behind her. But, can she cover for herself?

Adam’s not pleased with Sarah’s new beau (Credit: ITV)

Adam’s jealousy of Damon hits a new high

Tonight, Adam’s furious when he sees Damon moving in with Sarah on her birthday. He then heads off to quiz Dee-Dee on a firearms case he’s taken on, hoping she can help him.

His jealousy of Damon is obvious as he watches Damon hand out shots to Sarah’s family. However, he soon perks up when Dee-Dee and Joel turn up at the Bistro with some good news regarding the firearms case. Can they help Damon out?

Bethany keeps digging (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany wants the goss

Bethany asks Daniel about Daisy’s catfishing whilst he’s getting ready for work. However, he refuses to give Bethany the answers she needs…

Damon goes behind Ed’s back (Credit: ITV)

Damon betrays Ed

Dee-Dee advises Ed to make a list of the items that were destroyed in the fire so that he can claim on the insurance.

Damon suggests that he puts in an inflated claim but Ed doesn’t want to do that. However, Damon soon grabs the forms and fills them in when Ed’s not there. Will Ed find out?

Nick sends a drunk Simon home (Credit: ITV)

Simon is sent home from work

Simon arrives for his shift at the Bistro but is hungover. Nick realises that he’s still drunk and sends him home.

Due to this, Simon then heads off for another drink. But, can he get back on track?

