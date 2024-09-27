Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Roy in danger as drunk Joel corners him in café

On what would have been his wedding day to Dee-Dee, a drunk Joel corners Roy in Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, September 27).

Unable to cope with his separation from Dee-Dee, Joel confronts Roy in the café.

But, what does he want from Roy? And, is Roy in danger in Coronation Street spoilers?

Joel is in a drunken state (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Joel corners Roy

With Dee-Dee telling Ed and Ronnie that today should’ve been her wedding day to Joel, Joel is struggling to cope.

Whilst alone in his flat, Joel opens his notebook and writes a letter.

Having quite a bit to drink, he then enters the café and corners Roy, locking the door behind them both. But, what does he want from Roy?

Bethany suffered sepsis from a botched surgery (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany’s condition worsens

Daniel confides in Daisy and begins to set up a crowdfunding page to pay Bethany’s medical fees. She owes £25k.

At the hospital, Bethany struggles for breath as Sarah panics for her daughter’s health.

Stu tries to help Mason

Turning up for work at Speed Daal with a black eye, Mason tells Stu that he hit his head.

With Maria and Gary livid that Mason is still working at the restaurant, Mason settles down into the closed restaurant and unrolls a sleeping bag…

Billy has a realisation

Billy’s grief reaches a new level when he realises that the day of Paul’s funeral falls on what would’ve been their first wedding anniversary.

Hope steals from the corner shop (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope steals vapes

With Fiz and Tyrone telling her off about vaping, Hope fails to listen and instead heads to the corner shop to steal some vapes.

However, when she leaves, she knocks some vapes off the shelf. Aadi’s quick to notice this and becomes suspicious. But, will he catch Hope red-handed?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

