Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Liam and Dylan go missing on the day of their trial

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight reveal that, as their trial for Liam’s bullying approaches, he and Dylan suddenly go missing.

Can their worried parents find them in time for their court case? Will Mason face judgement for what he has done?

Elsewhere, Sam reaches out to an embattled Roy in his time of need. And, as Daisy struggles following the truth being revealed about the Rovers, Ryan rejects her also.

Meanwhile, Ed gets a pleasant surprise from the insurance company, and Toyah worries about Leanne.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Sean and Violet are alarmed to learn that Dylan has done a runner (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dylan and Liam go missing

As Liam gets ready for his big court day, Gary and Maria do their best to bolster his confidence. Meanwhile, his bag packed, Dylan sneaks out of the hotel where he’s been staying.

Violet visits Sean and tells him that Dylan has gone missing. In the Bistro, a nervous Liam picks at his breakfast when Sean and Violet reveal the news that Dylan’s gone missing.

Maria and Gary are horrified to find Liam also gone (Credit: ITV)

As Liam heads home alone, Dylan drags him into the ginnel. Telling him about Mason’s threats, he suggests that they run away to avoid going to court.

Upon realising that Liam’s not at home either, Gary and Maria tell Sean and Violet that Liam’s also gone missing.

Will Liam and Dylan show up for court?

Sam stands by his friend (Credit: ITV)

Sam pays Roy a visit

In the café, Roy hides upstairs after receiving another volley of abuse over the phone. Meanwhile, Nick and Shona discuss poor Roy’s ordeal.

Sam says that he wishes that he could visit Roy – but Nick says no, telling him it’s not a good idea.

Lying to Shona, Sam tells her that he’s going round to see Hope. Instead, he goes to the café and suggests to Roy that they have a game of chess.

Daisy isn’t having a good day (Credit: ITV)

Ryan rejects dejected Daisy

Daisy arrives for work, convinced Carla can’t fire her as her name is on the Rovers’ deeds. She’s shocked when Jenny tells her to sling her hook.

Afterwards, Daisy goes to see Ryan at the Street Cars flat and tells him that she’s lost everything, but doesn’t want to lose him too.

Appalled by her recent behaviour, Ryan orders her to leave.

Is it over for Daisy and Ryan?

Disgusted by her thieving from Carla, Ryan tells Daisy to go (Credit: ITV)

Ed gets a windfall

Ed opens a letter from the insurance company and is cheered to see that they’re going to pay him more than expected. He tells Dee-Dee and Michael that he intends to spend the money on a new set of tools so he can get back to work.

However, Dee-Dee and Michael tell him he’d be better off using the money to pay off his debt. Will Ed see sense?

Toyah worries about what Leanne’s getting herself into (Credit: ITV)

Toyah’s a sceptic

Toyah finds Leanne watching one of Rowan’s motivational videos. As Leanne enthuses about the benefits of his teachings, Toyah remains sceptical.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

