Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Joseph collapses and is diagnosed with Lyme disease

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, January 17), Joseph falls ill after having some gone off milk from the broken fridge.

After collapsing in front of Linda and Chesney, the doctors then explain what they think is up with Joseph.

But, will Joseph’s family finally get the answers they need in Coronation Street spoilers?

Joseph collapses (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Joseph might have Lyme disease

Tonight, Linda gives Chesney the details for a family solicitor but Chesney doesn’t want to know.

With Joseph gagging on his milk, Chesney realises that the food has gone off as the fridge is broken.

Later on, Gemma worries about Joseph but Chesney tells her that he’s just got a stomach ache and it won’t be anything to worry about. However, Dr Gaddas overhears their conversation, curious.

Gemma’s livid when she thinks that Chesney is planning to take the Quads away from her, but takes her anger out on Linda when she confesses to giving Chesney a business card for the family solicitor.

Joseph’s school phone home to reveal that he’s not well. He soon collapses on the sofa, with Chesney telling Linda to phone for an ambulance.

The doctors then reveal that they think Joseph has Lyme disease. But, will Chesney realise that Gemma had the right to be concerned?

Adam’s playing with fire (Credit: ITV)

Harvey gives Adam a warning

Adam visits Harvey again in prison and tells him that he’s got a good case for an appeal.

Harvey then warns Adam that if he doesn’t follow through with his promise, the hitman who is going to pay Damon a visit will also deal with him as well.

Liam hasn’t been to school all week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Liam ditches school

Liam pretends that he’s going to school but, when Gary and Maria aren’t looking, returns back to the flat.

He then reports himself as absent online, making out that he has an illness. However, he doesn’t anticipate the school phoning Maria and revealing that he hasn’t been to school for a week. Will he tell Maria the truth about why he’s been off?

Sabrina and Max are suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Lauren’s boyfriend causes suspicions to grow

Sabrina asks Lauren questions about her boyfriend and says that they should meet up with him.

However, it’s clear that Lauren doesn’t like the idea. As a result, Sabrina shares her beliefs with Max that Lauren is lying.

As Max confronts Lauren, Lauren’s emotions get the better of her. She then tells Max to leave the café. But, what is she hiding?

Cassie isn’t the best role model (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn has a go at Cassie

Cassie gives Ruby crisps for breakfast and puts nail extensions on her nails. Evelyn’s furious with Cassie when she receives a phone call from the school, confronting her for being a bad role model to the girls.

