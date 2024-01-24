Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Fire breaks out at the builder’s yard as Michael’s life is on the line

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, January 24), a fire erupts at Ed’s builder’s yard as Michael finds himself in the middle of it.

As Michael sees the fire, he runs inside of the yard believing that Ed is still inside.

But, will Michael be able to get out of the yard before he loses his life in Coronation Street spoilers?

Michael cries for help (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Michael gets caught up in a fire

Ed tells his family that his friend has offered him a space on his sofa. He’s ready to move out with the hope of Gary buying the builder’s yard.

However, Ed’s dreams are crushed when Gary lets him down and explains that he can’t put an offer in on the yard anymore.

His day gets worse when his mate, Marcus, reveals that he can’t stay on his sofa anymore. Ed’s desperation soon becomes the talk of the Street.

Later on, Michael spots a fire at the builder’s yard and runs inside, thinking that Ed is there.

However, as the fire spreads, Michael becomes trapped at the scene. But, will anyone rescue him before it’s too late?

Carla isn’t impressed with Simon (Credit: ITV)

Simon causes trouble at work

Simon tells Bobby that he pretended to be ill and really ditched work for an all day bender with his mates, admitting that he now has a hangover.

With the other Underworld staff unhappy that Simon is being let off the hook, Carla tells Simon to drop off a delivery in the Underworld van because Kirk has sprained his ankle.

Simon refuses to help Carla out and do his job. But, will Carla let him stay on at the factory with this kind of behaviour?

Bernie upsets Moses (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie gets Moses suspended

With Moses running late to care for Paul, Bernie is horrified to find Billy with back pain after helping Paul with his bath.

Bernie later misunderstands the situation when she sees Moses outside with Todd. Todd gives him a hug when Moses reveals that he’s snowed under with work.

Meddling in Moses’ business, Bernie ends up reporting him and getting him suspended after getting the wrong idea. But, can she make things right?

Steve’s thrilled with Tommy’s presence (Credit: ITV)

Steve’s starstruck with Tommy Orpington

Tonight, Steve’s stunned when he realises that Tracy has hired former Weathy County player, Tommy Orpington, to decorate the house.

Tracy makes it clear that Tommy doesn’t need distracting. But, can Steve let Tommy do his job?

Maria has concerns (Credit: ITV)

Maria worries about Liam

This evening, Maria and Gary worry that Liam is hiding the truth about who is bullying him. Will they get to the bottom of it?

