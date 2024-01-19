Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Adam takes the plunge and meets Harvey’s sidekick. It causes him to have another panic attack. Can he live with what he’s done?

Meanwhile, Liam’s bullying takes another turn as he makes a desperate move to get away from Mason.

Also, Joseph has news for Chesney that sends him reeling. Will Chesney convince him to come home?

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Does Adam realise what he’s getting himself into? (Credit: ITV)

Adam has a panic attack

After arranging with Harvey to ‘sort Damon out’, Adam is on edge. Damon apologises to Adam over the mix-up about Harry’s tea the other night. Adam assures him it’s forgotten, but is he really softening?

Adam meets up with Harvey’s sidekick. He hands over a wad of cash and tells him he is to scare Damon off.

But as the thug takes the cash and walks off, Adam is in a state. He suffers another panic attack. Has he really made the right decision here? And can he live with himself?

Mason’s bullying causes Liam to take desperate action (Credit: ITV)

Liam’s bullying nightmare continues in Coronation Street spoilers

Desperate not to go to school, Liam throws a sickie. But Maria isn’t having any of it and tells him he has to go to school.

Maria puts Liam on the bus herself, but notices something off when Dylan gets on a blanks Liam. When Maria then realises Liam has left his phone, she rushes to the school gates to meet him and hand it over.

Liam is mortified his mum has turned up at school. He also has no idea Mason is filming them. Mason then snatches Liam’s phone and makes him beg for it back. But then Mason won’t hand it over anyway and the other kids laugh.

Liam hurries away, humiliated, and makes for the school exit. But Mason blocks his way, grabbing him and pinning him against a wall.

Desperate to escape, Liam sets off the fire alarm. It’s bought him some time, but for how much longer?

Joseph stuns Chesney with his decision (Credit: ITV)

Joseph won’t come home

It’s confirmed that Joseph has Lyme disease but that he should make a full recovery.

When Joseph wakes up, he finds Gemma and Chesney by his bedside. They are both happy as social services confirm Gemma can return home.

However, Joseph throws a spanner in the works when he announces he wants to live with Gemma and not Chesney. He says Gemma is the only one who believed he was ill and he only trusts her now. Will Chesney convince him to come home?

Who is Lauren dressed up for? (Credit: ITV)

Max grows suspicious of Lauren and Daniel in Coronation Street spoilers

Sabrina and Max invite Lauren to have lunch with them and Gaz. Lauren reveals she’s dumped her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Max watches a dressed-up Lauren with interest when she talks to Daniel on the street.

Daniel, who can sense something is bothering Lauren, puts his hand on her shoulder as a gesture of comfort. But when Max spots it, will he get the wrong idea?

Everyone’s glad Bernie is back (Credit: ITV)

Bernie comes home

Bernie is released from prison. She calls at the Rovers where she finds Dev, Paul and Billy have thrown her a surprise welcome home party. It’s a happy reunion, but for how long?

