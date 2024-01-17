Coronation Street: As Joseph is diagnosed with Lyme disease, here’s what it is and how he got it

Coronation Street viewers will know young Joseph Brown has been suffering with his health lately.

His stepmum Gemma Winter-Brown has been so worried about him, she even resorted to some alternative therapies. Unfortunately, she ended up accidentally poisoning him with lavender oil.

And now Gem’s been forced out of the family home, because social services won’t let her be with Joseph, or the quads, without supervision.

Ches was shocked when Joseph’s legs gave way and he collapsed (Credit: ITV)

Gemma has fought for Joseph in Coronation Street

But despite all this, Gemma’s remained convinced something’s up with Joseph, even though husband Ches – Joseph’s dad – thinks he’s faking.

And now Joseph’s posh granny Linda has swanned in from her Portugal home and is putting pressure on Chesney to keep the kids away from Gemma.

It’s all a big mess that comes to a head in this week’s Coronation Street. Joseph is sent home poorly from school and ends up in hospital.

Thanks to some quick thinking from Dr Gaddas, Joseph will be diagnosed with Lyme Disease.

And while the good news is that the lad will recover with the right treatment that’s more than can be said for Gemma and Chesney’s marriage.

So what is Lyme disease? And how did Joseph catch it?

Joseph’s being treated in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Infection

Lyme disease is spread through the bites of infected ticks. Not all ticks in the UK carry the bacteria that can spread the disease. However, it’s important to understand the risks and remove any ticks as soon as possible.

What are the symptoms of Lyme disease?

An infected tick bite often causes a rash that – as the doctor in Coronation Street explained – looks like a target. However, around 30 per cent of people infected do not develop a rash.

The rash can appear up to three months after being bitten by an infected tick, but usually appears within a couple of weeks and can last for several weeks. It can be harder to see the rash on brown and black skin and it may look like a bruise.

Are there any other symptoms to look out for?

Some people also get flu-like symptoms a few days or weeks after they were bitten by an infected tick – just as Joseph has done. These include a high temperature, or feeling hot and shivery, a headache, muscle and joint pain and a general feeling of being tired or a loss of energy.

If you’re worried you might have Lyme Disease, speak to your GP who can prescribe antibiotics to treat the infection.

Chesney didn’t believe Joseph was really ill at first (Credit: ITV)

How did Joseph get Lyme disease in Coronation Street?

Joseph went camping a few months ago and when he came back, the symptoms started. Ticks are most commonly found in long grass and woodlands. But they can also be in urban parks and gardens.

Lyme Disease UK says using a repellent when enjoying outdoor activities, sticking to pathways and wearing long-sleeved tops and trousers are all good ways of preventing tick bites.

It’s important to know the correct tick removal technique as well to ensure you get it out properly if you are bitten by one.

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!