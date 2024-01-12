Coronation Street stars William and Isabella Flanagan celebrate 13th birthday with sweet social media picture

William and Isabella Flanagan are best known for playing Joseph Brown and Hope Stape on the ITV soap, Coronation Street.

The soap stars are real-life twins, and have both celebrated a huge milestone birthday today (Friday, January 12).

The siblings’ family Instagram account has now posted a special tribute to both of the child actors as they officially turn into teenagers.

The siblings play Joseph and Hope on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

William and Isabella Flanagan in Coronation Street

William and Isabella Flanagan both star in Coronation Street as Joseph Brown and Hope Stape.

Their real-life sister, Amelia Flanagan, stars in rival ITV soap Emmerdale as April Windsor.

On the cobbles, Hope Stape is usually quite the wild child, known for her troublesome behaviour. She even started a fire and has accused an innocent dog of biting her.

Joseph hasn’t had a completely smooth ride on the soap so far either. He’s suffered from the premature death of his mum, Katy Armstrong. And, now, he’s about to be diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Fortunately, away from the soap, actors William and Isabella seem like they’re having a much more fun time than their alter egos.

Isabella and William are now thirteen! (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Flanagan siblings become teenagers

Over on Instagram today, the Flanagan family account posted a photo of the real-life siblings.

With the account uploading a couple of photos of William and Isabella, one of the photos saw the pair smiling in their schools uniforms.

In the other, they were both little babies, side by side whilst wearing a blue and pink baby grow.

The post caption read: “Happy 13th birthday to our beautiful twins Bella and Will, lots of love mum and dad.”

The two actors are now officially teenagers. Happy birthday William and Isabella!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

