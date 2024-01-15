Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Adam’s revenge plot against Damon begins as he arranges a meeting with Harvey

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, January 15), Damon pays Harvey a visit and is threatened by his half-brother.

Adam then plans to visit Harvey too in an attempt to get his help in seeking revenge against Damon.

But, can Harvey help Adam get rid of Damon once and for all in Coronation Street spoilers?

Harvey threatens Damon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Adam makes a desperate decision

Tonight, Sarah invites Damon to go for a drink with her family. He agrees but has to visit Harvey in prison beforehand.

Adam’s furious as he sees Sarah and Damon together. Afterwards, Damon meets up with Harvey and tells him that he’s a dead man if he pulls anymore stunts again.

With Harvey responding by threatening Damon over Sarah, Damon is sent out by the guards in a moment of rage. Also on a prison visit, Dee-Dee witnesses Damon’s outburst.

Later on, Damon attends Sarah’s family drinks in the Bistro but Adam interrupts the gathering. He demands that Damon doesn’t go anywhere near Harry after finding out about Damon’s prison visit.

However, Adam’s hurt when he’s reminded that Harry isn’t even his biological son. Needing to take action, Adam then makes plans to meet Harvey in prison. But, can Harvey help him in his quest to get revenge on Damon?

Gemma is concerned about Joseph (Credit: ITV)

Gemma worries about Joseph’s health

With Joseph complaining about having a temperature, Chesney tells Gemma that nothing’s wrong with him.

Paul then reminds Gemma that she could get into trouble with social services if she complains about there being something wrong with Joseph’s health again.

At Roy’s, Gemma speaks to Dr Gaddas about Joseph’s symptoms. However, Chesney spots the interaction.

Later, Joseph’s grandmother Linda arrives whilst tensions are high. But, will her arrival just make things worse?

Asha tells Aadi the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Asha makes a confession to Aadi

At the hospital, Dev tells Aadi that he must move back home with him. With Asha and Aadi about to live under the same roof again, Aadi feels awful for breaking Nina and Asha up.

Back at the flat, Aadi finds the bracelet on the sofa, making Asha confess that she had come round to the flat when Aadi was unconscious on the sofa. But, can the twins forgive each other for their mistakes?

Cassie wants to make things right (Credit: ITV)

Cassie asks for forgiveness

Cassie tries to get back into Evelyn’s good books by telling her that she donated the stolen money to a dog charity.

Tyrone later tells Evelyn that Fiz has asked him to go to Italy for a couple of weeks but he’s worried to leave Cassie with the girls. But, will Evelyn help Tyrone out with his predicament?

Is Lauren hiding something? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Max impresses David

David’s proud of Max when he shows off his hairdressing skills whilst cutting Lauren’s hair.

Afterwards, Sabrina invites Lauren to a party and tells her that she can bring her boyfriend too. However, Lauren’s energy shifts. What is she hiding?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

