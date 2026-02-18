Coronation Street spoilers for Thu, Feb 19: Will tries to get Sam on side, and Lily’s apology doesn’t cut it

Sam’s at it again in Coronation Street spoilers for Thursday, February 19, checking his secret camera in the hope of catching Megan red-handed.

Meanwhile, Tim makes it crystal clear to Ben that no one – not even Steve – will ever come between them.

1. Sam strikes gold

At the Bistro, Will casually waves off Nick’s worries about Sam like they’re nothing more than crumbs on the counter. Later, he slyly offers Sam a splash of vodka and an invite to ‘hang out’ – and of course, Sam takes the bait, eager to sniff out secrets. At the precinct, Will insists his romance with Megan is all strictly business… but Sam’s raised eyebrow says otherwise, shooting skyward like it’s about to enter orbit.

Just as tension brews, Daniel makes a dramatic entrance, sending Will running faster than gossip through a hair salon, leaving Sam holding the bag. Later, Sam finally taps into his sneaky hidden camera app and catches sight of Megan and Will waltzing into the flat. Is this the smoking gun he’s been waiting for, or just another twist in his ongoing soap opera scavenger hunt?

2. Carl vs Ronnie

Carl storms over to Kit with the news: he’s reporting Ronnie for assault and he’s not softening his words. The drama doesn’t stop there. i

In prison, Debbie does a double-take when a guard announces a surprise visit from none other than her brother Carl. Family chaos, anyone?

3. David sends Carl packing in Coronation Street spoilers

Back home, David walks in on Jodie and Carl in a highly compromising position. Shock hits him like a kettle boiling over, and he kicks Carl Webster out faster than you can say ‘awkward!’ Meanwhile, Jodie soaks up the attention like a sunbeam breaking through the clouds. Mission accomplished.

4. Lily in hot water

Brian isn’t one to back down. He tells David and Shona he needs a word with Lily. Jodie nudges Lily into the Kabin, prompting a reluctant ‘sorry’ to Brian. But when Lily has the audacity to ask for her job back with zero remorse, Brian shuts the door on her comeback attempt. Ouch.

5. Tim stakes his claim in Coronation Street spoilers

Over at the Rovers, Tim drops by to find Steve and Ben sharing a bit of banter. When Steve ducks off to the loo, Tim wastes no time reminding Ben, Steve isn’t just a mate – he’s his mate. Lines have been drawn, and things are about to get very spicy indeed!

