Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Gail reunites with blast from Eileen’s past

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Eileen and Gail’s feud reignites as Gail reunites with Eileen’s ex, Jesse, in Weatherfield.

Elsewhere, Carla’s tough day in court leads to a tender moment between her and Lisa.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Eileen’s ex Jesse turns up to see Gail

With Gail committed to selling the house to pay Bethany’s medical fees, Bethany promises that she’ll pay Gail back. There’s a big surprise in store for Gail afterwards as Eileen’s ex, Jesse, turns up.

Eileen’s stunned as she watches her ex climb out of a taxi, as Gail arrives back on the Street also stunned.

Gail then tells Eileen that she and Jesse met years ago when she was in Thailand. Jesse admits that he arrived in Weatherfield to check on Gail.

The Platts are all confused by Jesse’s presence as he admits to Adam that he recognises him from Sarah’s wedding pictures.

Shona tries to get David and Sarah to talk to Jesse before he heads off to meet Steve for a pint, admitting to him the real reason for being on the Street. But, what’s made him turn up out of the blue?

Coronation Street spoilers: 2. Bethany rejects Daniel

The Platts all await for Bethany to return home from Turkey. Daniel admits his concerns to Ken about feeling responsible for Bethany’s body image insecurities.

Bethany finally returns to the UK and is admitted into the ITU. Daniel arrives to see her but Sarah tells him that he’s not welcome there.

Later on, Bethany tells Daniel that he should get back with Daisy and leave her as her life has changed. Will he take her up on this advice?

3. Carla’s day in court turns dangerous

Carla’s stress levels are high as Betsy reveals to a big client that she’s due in court for ABH. Sally also admits that Sarah is in Turkey.

In court, Carla faces Tom – the dad of the lad she knocked over. She then returns to Underworld and turns on Betsy and Sarah for ruining things with the client.

Carla has no idea that Tom has followed her back to the factory and is watching her sign for a delivery… What does he have planned for her? Is Carla in danger?

4. Carla and Lisa share a tender moment

After her time in court, Carla shares a tender moment with Lisa. She’s left feeling confused… But, does Lisa feel the same?

The next day, after making amends with Betsy, Carla tells Lisa that they need to talk. But, what does Carla want to speak to Lisa about?

Coronation Street spoilers: 5. Hope causes trouble

Mrs Crawshaw speaks to Fiz, Tyrone and Hope about Hope’s recent bad behaviour. Lying that she’s given up vaping, Hope quickly shoves a vape in the drawer before Evelyn catches her. She has no idea that it’s smoking…

6. Kit makes a horrifying find

Kit goes through Joel’s laptop and makes a horrifying discovery, quickly ringing Lisa. What has he found?

7. Nick addresses the elephant in the room

With Shona encouraging Nick to find out where he stands with Toyah, he tells Toyah that they need to speak about their relationship…

Coronation Street spoilers: 8. Stu looks out for Mason

Stu and Yasmeen wish Mason luck on his college course, as Eileen shares her concerns over Stu and Mason with Yasmeen.

Later, Mason’s older brother, Logan, sits in his car whilst watching Mason on the Street. Soon after this, Stu and Yasmeen find a brick thrown at their window…

Stu thinks that Logan was behind it after he tried to get him to take part in a robbery… Is he right?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

