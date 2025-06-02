Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Weatherfield residents say a final goodbye to Craig

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, the Weatherfield community gathers to say goodbye to the late PC Craig Tinker.

Elsewhere, Betsy heads to the prison in a quest for answers.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Kit struggles with Brody’s paternity

Kit hopes that Lou will do a DNA test to give him solid answers over Brody’s paternity. Too preoccupied with his family drama to attend Sarah’s family BBQ, Kit focuses on keeping Brody on the right side of the law, stopping him from stealing wine from a delivery van.

After this encounter, Brody reports Kit to Lisa for harassment, but Lisa fails to act on it and instead tells Kit.

Kit, Bernie and Sarah soon then find Brody injured on the Street with a bottle of whiskey next to him… Will he be okay?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 2. Betsy digs for answers

Carla Connor tells Betsy that she’s worried about Lisa, coming up with a plan to lift her spirits.

Lisa apologises to Carla for how she’s been acting and then goes to distract herself from Craig’s death by looking through some old files. But, Betsy then finds one, with Lisa quick to grab it off her.

Lisa then lies to her that it’s information about her true paternity and she can’t see it until she’s 18. But, when Lisa’s gone, Carla catches Betsy looking at the files again.

Later on, Betsy rejects Lisa’s lunch plan offers and tells her she’s seeing Dylan. However, Lisa then panics when Tim tells her that Betsy’s gone to the prison…

At the prison, Betsy and Lauren visit Logan and beg for answers over what really happened to Becky… Will Logan tell all?

3. Theo’s kids come between him and Todd

When Millie arrives with an overnight bag on Todd’s doorstep, Theo goes off to talk to Danielle as Millie drops a bombshell on Todd.

When Theo moves out, he tells Todd that he only did so to protect his kids and that they’re still a couple so he shouldn’t worry.

But, when Theo misses a call from Millie later on, he tells Todd that his kids come first. Todd then panics when Theo cancels their date. But, can everything be rectified?

4. A final goodbye to Craig

As Craig’s memorial kicks off, Lisa worries that Kit, who has been tasked to make a speech, hasn’t turned up.

With everyone trying to contact Kit, Lisa decides to step in and make an emotional speech to honour late PC Tinker.

But, where is Kit? Will he get the chance to also pay tribute to Craig?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 5. Lou and Maria have it out

Lou asks Gary to help her sell Mick’s car and later covers Maria’s shift at the salon, but tensions are high.

Gary Windass later reminds Lou that Craig was a big part of the community and that she should show how sorry she is for what Mick did.

She then decides to attend Craig’s memorial…

Inviting herself to the Platt family BBQ, Lou notices that Shona has an envelope of money in her bag from the salon that she’s ready to take to the bank. Lou then slips inside of the house and contemplates nicking it.

Maria sees Lou and assumes she’s stolen it, asking her to empty her pockets. Maria then has it out with Lou as things get physical and Lou ends up on the floor.

It isn’t long before Maria’s arrested by the police on suspicion of ABH…

6. Sally and Tim have a trial run

Sally and Tim prepare for their training session with the fostering agency, hopeful for the future.

Sally later comes back home to find Tim looking after Shanice and Joanie, believing that Lou is using him.

Sally then has a go at Tim, with the kids holding on tight to each other, scared. Sally and Tim then worry about Shanice and Joanie’s home life, hoping they can help them. Can they?

Read more: Coronation Street legend tipped to die on soap’s 65th anniversary

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!