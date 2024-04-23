Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Paul is left unconscious after his dad returns

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Paul and Gemma’s dad shows up. Paul tries to spend time with him, but it ends in worry as Paul has a coughing fit and collapses when Denny is out.

Meanwhile, Roy also ends up in hospital after collapsing in his cell. Will he be okay?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Paul appears on Amy’s radio show

Paul heads to do Amy’s radio show, but when his wheelchair won’t fit in the taxi and the driver is rude, Paul’s annoyed. He passionately talks about MND during the interview as well as society’s lack of regard for disability.

However he soon gets carried away and accidentally swears live on air. Has Paul ruined Amy’s radio career?

2. Paul and Gemma’s dad arrives

The day after the interview a man approaches Bernie outside the cafe. He tells her he heard Paul on the radio and had no idea his son was dying.

Bernie is horrified to see him, but covers her shock. She then tells Denny the interview was a recording and Paul’s already dead.

However, Denny doesn’t believe her and follows her up to the flat. Gemma and Paul are shocked to see their dad.

Denny comments how well Paul looks for a dead man. Bernie freezes in horror, but will she explain her lie?

3. What is Bernie hiding in Coronation Street spoilers?

Bernie lets off steam to Dev about Denny. She then rifles through a box of old letters and it’s clear she’s worried Denny will blab about her past. But what is she hiding?

4. Denny lets Paul down

Despite Billy’s warnings not to trust Denny, Paul invites his dad to watch a movie with him. Denny nips out for ice cream leaving Paul alone in the flat.

Paul soon has a coughing fit and struggles to breathe. He calls an ambulance, but he can’t hold the phone, dropping it. Denny returns to find Paul barely conscious. Will he get help? And will Paul be okay?

5. Roy collapses

Nina is waiting for Roy in the prison visiting room, but he doesn’t arrive. She alerts an officer who goes to find him.

As the prison officer lets himself into Roy’s cell, he finds the cafe owner collapsed on the floor. Roy is rushed to hospital where Mary visits him. Roy tells her he is trying to remember a conversation he heard between Lauren and Max as he’s sure it’s significant. Is the stress too much for Roy?

More Coronation Street spoilers

6. Steve’s dating life angers Abi

After Abi recommended a dating app to Steve, he’s delighted to have already got three matches. He shows them to Kevin and Abi in the cafe, pointing out his potential date, Maggie.

Kevin completely misjudges the mood when he makes sexist remarks. Abi is fuming and storms out in a huff.

7. Tim roped into Steve’s date

Nervous Steve meets with another internet date, Carole, in the Rovers. But she brings friends with her! One of them, Aurora invites Tim to join them.

As Aurora refuses to take no for an answer, she’s very flirty and rather handsy! Tim has no choice but to go along with it.

However when Sally calls at the pub to see Tim with a drunken woman and giggling like a schoolboy, she’s not happy. Is Tim in trouble?

8. Third time lucky for Steve?

After two disastrous dates, Steve is surprised when he sees a message from Demi. They meet in the Rovers and hit it off immediately. Steve tells Amy Demi’s the one, but is he moving too fast?

9. Maria and Gary discuss their options

Maria and Gary discuss private therapy for Liam. Gary suggests they sell the factory to fund it.

Liam listens in to their conversation and it’s clear he’s deeply troubled by what they are saying.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

