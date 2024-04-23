Coronation Street spoilers first look week 18: Paul, Maria, Bernie (Credit: ITV/Comp ED!)
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Paul is left unconscious after his dad returns

Paul hasn't seen his dad in years

By Carena Crawford

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Paul and Gemma’s dad shows up. Paul tries to spend time with him, but it ends in worry as Paul has a coughing fit and collapses when Denny is out.

Meanwhile, Roy also ends up in hospital after collapsing in his cell. Will he be okay?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Paul appears on Amy’s radio show

Amy Barlow interviews Paul Foreman on her radio show

Paul heads to do Amy’s radio show, but when his wheelchair won’t fit in the taxi and the driver is rude, Paul’s annoyed. He passionately talks about MND during the interview as well as society’s lack of regard for disability.

Amy Barlow interviews Paul Foreman on her radio show

However he soon gets carried away and accidentally swears live on air. Has Paul ruined Amy’s radio career?

2. Paul and Gemma’s dad arrives

Coronation Street: Denny smiles smugly at Bernie

The day after the interview a man approaches Bernie outside the cafe. He tells her he heard Paul on the radio and had no idea his son was dying.

Bernie is not pleased to see Denny in Corrie

Bernie is horrified to see him, but covers her shock. She then tells Denny the interview was a recording and Paul’s already dead.

Coronation Street: Gemma and Paul are shocked to see their dad, Denny

However, Denny doesn’t believe her and follows her up to the flat. Gemma and Paul are shocked to see their dad.

Coronation Street: Gemma and Paul are shocked to see their dad, Denny

Denny comments how well Paul looks for a dead man. Bernie freezes in horror, but will she explain her lie?

3. What is Bernie hiding in Coronation Street spoilers?

Dev and Bernie talk seriously in Coronation street

Bernie lets off steam to Dev about Denny. She then rifles through a box of old letters and it’s clear she’s worried Denny will blab about her past. But what is she hiding?

4. Denny lets Paul down

Denny looks at Paul slumped on the sofa in Corrie

Despite Billy’s warnings not to trust Denny, Paul invites his dad to watch a movie with him. Denny nips out for ice cream leaving Paul alone in the flat.

Denny looks at Paul slumped on the sofa in Corrie

Paul soon has a coughing fit and struggles to breathe. He calls an ambulance, but he can’t hold the phone, dropping it. Denny returns to find Paul barely conscious. Will he get help? And will Paul be okay?

5. Roy collapses

Coronation Street: Nina is nervous in the prison visiting room

Nina is waiting for Roy in the prison visiting room, but he doesn’t arrive. She alerts an officer who goes to find him.

Coronation Street: Roy lies collapsed on the floor of his cell

As the prison officer lets himself into Roy’s cell, he finds the cafe owner collapsed on the floor. Roy is rushed to hospital where Mary visits him. Roy tells her he is trying to remember a conversation he heard between Lauren and Max as he’s sure it’s significant. Is the stress too much for Roy?

More Coronation Street spoilers

6. Steve’s dating life angers Abi

Abi looks unimpressed as Kevin paws over Steve's dating app pics in Corrie

After Abi recommended a dating app to Steve, he’s delighted to have already got three matches. He shows them to Kevin and Abi in the cafe, pointing out his potential date, Maggie.

Abi looks unimpressed as Kevin paws over Steve's dating app pics in Corrie

Kevin completely misjudges the mood when he makes sexist remarks. Abi is fuming and storms out in a huff.

7. Tim roped into Steve’s date

Steve's date in Coronation Street looks worried as her friend looks OTT

Nervous Steve meets with another internet date, Carole, in the Rovers. But she brings friends with her! One of them, Aurora invites Tim to join them.

Aurora in Corrie grabs Tim

As Aurora refuses to take no for an answer, she’s very flirty and rather handsy! Tim has no choice but to go along with it.

Sally Metcalfe looks horrified to see Tim with another woman in the Rovers

However when Sally calls at the pub to see Tim with a drunken woman and giggling like a schoolboy, she’s not happy. Is Tim in trouble?

8. Third time lucky for Steve?

Demi and Steve hit it off on their date in the Rovers in Coronation Street

After two disastrous dates, Steve is surprised when he sees a message from Demi. They meet in the Rovers and hit it off immediately. Steve tells Amy Demi’s the one, but is he moving too fast?

JOIN ED!’s CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

ED Coronation Street WhatsApp call to action advert

9. Maria and Gary discuss their options

Coronation Street: Maria and Gary discuss therapy for Liam

Maria and Gary discuss private therapy for Liam. Gary suggests they sell the factory to fund it.

Coronation Street: Maria and Gary discuss therapy for Liam

Liam listens in to their conversation and it’s clear he’s deeply troubled by what they are saying.

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

YouTube video player

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now! 

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Carena Crawford
Associate Editor (Soaps)

Related Topics

Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers Paul Foreman Paul's MND in Coronation Street TV Spoilers