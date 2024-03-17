Coronation Street spoilers: Heartbreak for Paul after his therapist reveals he can no longer eat solid food

Latest Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Paul Foreman is left heartbroken when his therapist reveals that he can no longer eat solid food.

This is the latest step in his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis, which has seen Paul’s health gradually decline – to the point where he is no longer able to eat unassisted.

How will Paul and his family react to this latest heartbreak?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

With Billy cooking up a storm, Paul gets another devastating set of news (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul’s terrible news as Billy cooks a slap-up meal

As Summer books her flight to Boston, Billy agrees to cook a slap-up roast dinner to celebrate. Meanwhile, Bernie takes Paul to his appointment with the speech therapist.

The therapist tells Paul that his speech and ability to eat solid food have deteriorated. Paul is horrified at the suggestion that it might be time to use a feeding tube.

But how will his family take this sad news? And what will Paul do next?

The family settle down for a celebratory meal on Summer’s behalf (Credit: ITV)

Paul left heartbroken as he tucks into a pate of purée

At home, Paul and Bernie break the news to the family that he can no longer eat solid food for fear of choking.

Paul tells Billy and Summer that he’ll be fine if they liquidise his food.

As his family tuck into dinner, Paul is presented with his own bowl of purée (Credit: ITV)

As Billy, Summer, Bernie and Todd tuck into their roast dinner, Paul sets about his bowl of puréed food.

With dinner finished, Billy, Summer, Bernie and Todd clear away the plates. Back at the table, a heartbroken Paul fights back his tears.

How will he take this latest heartbreak?

