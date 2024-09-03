In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Paul sadly passes away as Billy risks missing the chance to say one last goodbye to his dying husband.

Elsewhere, DS Lisa Swain and PC Craig Tinker team up to track down Ellie and they rush to get evidence against Joel.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Paul passes away

Billy panics when he realises that he’s lost his phone, setting out to retrace his steps.

With all of his photos and memories on the phone, Billy’s desperate to be reunited with it.

Meanwhile, at the flat, Bernie and Summer find Paul struggling to breathe and quickly ring for an ambulance.

They have no way to contact Billy, and instead try to keep Paul alive for as long as they can. They hope that Billy will return in time to say one final goodbye.

But, with Billy still out looking for his phone, will he miss the chance of being with Paul at the end?

2. Billy struggles in the aftermath of Paul’s death

Later on, after Paul’s tragic passing, Billy wakes up on the sofa and stares at Paul’s empty wheelchair. He can’t comprehend life without Paul by his side.

Paul’s grieving loved ones try to plan his funeral together. But, will they all see eye to eye?

3. Amy’s on a mission

With Nick reporting Rowan to DS Swain at the station, Leanne admits to Amy that she emailed herself some files from Rowan’s laptop. Will this help Amy bring down the Institute?

Amy then speaks to Ken and shares her plans of working long hours to make back the money she gave to the Institute. Ken then considers giving Amy his premium bond win.

4. Sam tries to restore the peace

With Leanne and Toyah bitter with each other, Sam tries to act as peacemaker.

He tells them to remember that they’re sisters and urges them to forget all about Nick. This task proves difficult though when Nick arrives at the flat with news about Rowan… What does he have to tell them?

5. Dorin’s heading back home

Tyrone informs Fiz that the people traffickers have been arrested meaning that Alina is safe to return back to Romania with Dorin. She’ll be collecting Dorin tomorrow.

As Hope and Ruby bond with their brother, Tyrone feels guilty. With Alina coming to pick up Dorin, Ty then calls Ruby and Dorin in from the backyard but is stunned to find them missing. Where have they gone?

6. Betsy isn’t pleased with Lisa’s new bestie

With Lisa and Carla having a private conversation outside of the police station, Betsy approaches them.

She then suggests that there’s more to their relationship than meets the eye… But, is she onto something?

7. DS Swain and Craig want to bring Joel down

Lisa tells Dee-Dee that she’s found some text exchanges on Joel’s phone with a female and she’s going to do some more digging. Craig then teams up with her in a bid to track down Ellie.

Nobody must find out about their private investigation though or they could both lose their jobs… Craig then locates Ellie’s address, but will Ellie agree to tell Lisa what she knows?

