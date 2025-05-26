Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Eileen bids farewell to Weatherfield

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Eileen waves goodbye to the cobbles and Jason flirts with Danielle.

Elsewhere, Carl tries to kiss Abi, and Dee-Dee gets a surprise.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Coronation Street spoilers: Eileen’s farewell

Eileen and George worry after reading a Gazette article that implicates them in an insurance scam, fearing that Shuttleworth’s might be affected… Later on, Jason asks Eileen to move to Thailand and to be his new business partner.

Eileen tells Jason that she can’t go as George would never want to move to Thailand. Jason then relays this comment back to George who doesn’t want to get in Eileen’s way and books them a holiday to Thailand as a taster…

George realises after some thought that he and Eileen aren’t working out… Eileen then accepts Jason’s offer after the police close Julie’s case, saying her goodbyes and moving to Thailand for a fresh start.

2. A broken family

Jason flirts with Danielle in the Rovers, with Danielle trying to remain composed at the mention of his brother Todd.

With Millie staying the night at Todd’s, Eileen warns Todd that he needs to discipline her as he might end up being responsible for her. Millie won’t return home unless Theo does too, but Theo tells her he can’t live a lie anymore and is being true to himself by being with Todd.

3. Tracy’s suspicious in Coronation Street spoilers

With Tracy flirting with Carl to make Steve jealous, Abi assumes he’s got a girlfriend when she sees him receives a text from Fiona.

Carl makes out that he’s the boss of the garage to Fiona, with Tracy overhearing and wondering what he’s up to…

4. Carl goes in for a kiss

Abi warns Tracy that Carl is quite the player and that she is better off staying away from him. Carl then confronts Abi over the warning she gave to Tracy, suggesting that she’s got the hots for him.

Abi makes out that she doesn’t have feelings for him, threatening to tell Kevin unless he leaves her alone.

But, Carl doesn’t back off at all and asks Abi to be honest. He then goes in for a kiss…

5. Tim goes behind Sally’s back in Coronation Street spoilers

Sally’s pleased to have the house to themselves again but Tim keeps the fostering meeting a secret from her. Sally’s baffled though when she finds the house all tidy, Tim dressed to impress, and a social worker at the door.

Later on, unhappy with Tim not discussing it with her first, Sally confides in Glenda that she feels as though they’re too old to foster. Will Glenda give her some advice?

6. Dylan comes face to face with Brody

With Dylan arriving home from the STC, Sean worries that Brody will cause trouble. At Roy’s Rolls, Brody walks in as Dylan and Sean are having dinner, with Sean vowing to protect his son. Dylan’s ready to protect himself though and goes to follow Brody down the ginnel…

Sean speaks to Dylan’s college but Dylan isn’t that happy about the idea of heading back.

Later on, Brody bumps into Betsy and has a go at her for grassing on him to the police.

Dylan jumps in and defends Betsy by fighting back against Brody though.

7. Tensions high between Ronnie and Debbie in Coronation Street spoilers

With Debbie struggling to count her change, she rejects Ronnie’s offer of help.

Afterwards, Leanne thanks Ronnie for lending her his drill. Ronnie then notices Debbie watching them…

8. Dee-Dee’s reunited with Laila

Dee-Dee gets stuck into a custody case as Ed worries she’s pushing herself too much, too soon. Dee-Dee then tells Daniel that giving up Laila was the right decision for her…

However, she’s not prepared for James to return back to Weatherfield with baby Laila in tow… Will she change her mind?

Read more: Coronation Street fans devastated as Craig Tinker’s attacked ahead of death: ‘He deserved better’

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

