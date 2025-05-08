All the ‘flaws’ as Eileen’s questioned over Julie Carp’s death in Coronation Street

Eileen was questioned by the police over the death of Julie Carp last night (Wednesday, May 7) in Coronation Street, but fans have spotted some ‘flaws.’

With Brian reporting Eileen to the police, he suggested that she helped Julie to end her own life. Lisa Swain then questioned Eileen over the matter.

Here are all the ‘flaws’ as fans defend Eileen throughout this ordeal.

Eileen was grilled so soon after Julie’s death (Credit: ITV)

1. Lived in the same house

Julie and Eileen lived in the same house meaning that it would’ve been very easy for Julie to access Eileen’s pills without her having to ask or implicate her in her plan.

One fan on X asked: “In what world could they charge Eileen with murder when Julie very obviously could have just grabbed to pills behind her back? Such a ridiculous storyline.”

Another person said: “Nonsense this. Julie was living there. There’s no evidence that Eileen gave her the pills.”

A third viewer added: “They could reasonably suspect Julie took an overdose but they don’t have any evidence pointing to Eileen helping.”

2. Autopsy

All of the questioning was done before even conducting an autopsy to see whether Julie even had an overdose in the first place. And, to see whether Eileen’s pills were in her system.

The police were going by Brian’s words and his words alone.

A fan asked: “What is the point of questioning anyone about murder before giving Julie a blood test?”

Another comment continued: “Yeah don’t do an autopsy to find out if she actually had all those pills in her body – that would just be far too logical!!!”

Eileen had no idea that Julie was planning to end her own life (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street – Julie death ‘flaw’ 3. Brian turning detective

Brian was quick to suggest that Julie might’ve had an overdose after tracking her pills, but he wasn’t with her all of the time to know exactly what she took and when.

And, he should’ve also realised that Julie wanted to end her own life. As Roy said, she’d given everyone a ‘veiled goodbye’ just that morning before she died.

One fan commented: “Brian [bleep], Julie was saying her goodbyes to everyone before leaving.”

Another person questioned: “Did Brian track Julie’s medication close enough to know something’s missing?”

4. Why did Julie even use Eileen’s meds?

Another ‘flaw’ in the storyline, spotted by fans, is that Julie is suspected to have overdosed on Eileen’s painkillers.

Julie had enough meds of her own to use. Surely, she wouldn’t want to implicate her sister?…

And, if she did use Eileen’s meds, why didn’t she leave her another video message to clear her name?

On X, one viewer asked: “Not being funny, but why didn’t Julie make another video if she knew she was going to do this? Surely she wouldn’t want Eileen to go through accusations of assisted killing.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.