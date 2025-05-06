Coronation Street fans blast soap’s decision to kill off ‘bundle of joy’ Julie Carp in lakes death: ‘Didn’t deserve this ending’

Coronation Street fans have been left heartbroken over the death of much-loved Weatherfield character Julie Carp

Julie’s cancer journey came to a tragic end last night (Monday, May 5), as Julie died during a day out with her sister Eileen.

Fans have now branded Julie’s death a bad move, complaining that she ‘didn’t deserve’ to be killed off.

She passed away at the lakes (Credit: ITV) Julie Carp’s death in Coronation Street Julie Carp revealed that she was suffering from terminal cancer shortly after she bumped into Todd at Chariot Square Hotel several months ago. Eileen found out after, spotting Julie plan her funeral at Shuttleworth’s. Since then, Julie has been trying to make the most out of her final days. Last night in Coronation Street saw her record some ‘goodbye’ videos for Eileen, before heading to the lakes for a day with her sister. However, during the trip, Julie asked Eileen to make her a tea just how she liked it. When Eileen returned, she found Julie lying on the floor with her eyes closed. When the paramedics arrived, they spotted a DNR tag on Julie’s person, and told Eileen that there was nothing more they could do. Julie was dead.

The rest of the episode then saw the likes of George, Todd and Brian find out the tragic news of Julie’s passing.

Fans think her death was the ‘wrong decision’ (Credit: ITV) Coronation Street fans devastated over the end to Julie Carp’s story Ever since they found out about her terminal cancer diagnosis, Corrie fans have expressed their upset over the decision to kill such a bubbly, much-loved character off. And, now that Julie’s death scenes have sadly aired, fans have once again blasted the soap for the decision. One fan commented: “I’m crying, what an emotional goodbye for Julie, a bundle of joy on the Street that didn’t deserve this ending, but the acting from Julie and Eileen and the scenes between them in this episode was beautiful. Rest In Peace, Julie Carp.” A second fan on X exclaimed: “Goodbye Julie, you Corrie legend. Absolutely the wrong decision to kill her off!” A third viewer shared: “I’m not sure I’ll ever forgive Corrie for killing Julie off. To bring her back after 10 years just for this short, heart-breaking storyline to aid Eileen’s exit was just unnecessary and cruel. Katy Cavanagh, of course, was excellent, though. She always was.”

