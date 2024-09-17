Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Bethany suffers worrying infection in Turkey

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Sarah and Daniel race to be by Bethany’s side in Turkey as they hear that she’s come down with a worrying infection.

Elsewhere, Joel corners Roy in a drunken state. But, is Roy in danger?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Bethany suffers a life-threatening infection in Turkey

When Carla suggests that with Bethany in Turkey, Daisy and Daniel might get back together, Sarah doesn’t want to even consider the possibility.

After visiting Daisy, Daniel receives a call from a Turkish number and then tells Sarah that they need to visit Bethany in Turkey immediately. She’s in intensive care.

With Sarah realising that her passport has expired, Daniel explains that Bethany can’t leave the country until her medical bills are paid.

As Bethany regains consciousness, Sarah tries to find the courage to break some life-changing news to her daughter. Later on, Daniel seeks support from Daisy as he plans to set up a crowd funder to raise £25k for Bethany’s medical fees.

At the hospital, Sarah panics when Bethany deteriorates. Bethany struggles to breathe as Sarah tries to help her daughter. But, will Bethany be okay? Can she get through this?

Coronation Street spoilers: 2. Joel wants another chance

Joel announces that he still loves Dee-Dee, whilst holding their wedding rings. He wants a chance to make things right, with the wedding rings symbolising just what he’s lost.

Later on, Lauren tells Dee-Dee that, according to the tracker, Joel’s spent lots of time in a field and an industrial park. He’s also transferred £5k into her account randomly. What is Joel up to?

Coronation Street spoilers: 3. Joel corners Roy

On what would’ve been his wedding day to Dee-Dee, Joel opens his notebook and writes a letter.

He then heads to the café in a drunken state and catches Roy there – alone. Holding a bottle on whisky, drunk Joel locks the door behind them… But, is Roy in trouble?

4. Paul’s family plan his memorial

With Bernie and Billy still not seeing eye-to-eye of Paul’s funeral details, Gemma suggests that Bernie just lets Billy do it his way.

Gemma then plans to hold a memorial rave for Paul afterwards, hoping that Kit can help them close the Street. Will they get the green light?

5. Gary wants rid of Mason

After Dylan tells Sean that Betsy was the one to steal the customer’s purse – not Mason, Betsy, Liam and Dylan discuss Mason’s release just as he appears.

Liam quickly messages Gary as he rushes over and pins Mason against a wall. Stu turns up though and pulls Gary off of him.

Stu apologises to Mason for not believing him, offering him his job at Speed Daal back. Later on, Mason turns up at the restaurant with a black eye. He then makes out that he hit his head…

Gary and Maria aren’t impressed that Mason has his job back, as Mason unrolls a sleeping bag in the closed restaurant.

6. Rebel Hope ruins Fiz’s birthday

Heading to the Bistro for a meal for Fiz’s 40th birthday, Tyrone then receives a text from the school. Fiz and Tyrone then find out that Hope’s been vaping.

With Hope’s parents making it clear that they don’t approve of Hope’s behaviour, Hope heads to the corner shop and steals some vapes. Aadi’s suspicious though… But, will he catch Hope out?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

