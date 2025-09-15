Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Asha comes face to face with her abuser

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Asha Alahan helps out at a career’s fair and comes face to face with her abuser.

Elsewhere, Abi breaks up with Kevin but has some explaining to do when she’s caught with Carl.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Carla worries as Lisa helps out Becky

With Becky moving into a flat nearby, Betsy encourages Lisa to help her move her things in. With the car’s fuel having run out, Becky starts quizzing Lisa on the topic of Carla while parked up.

Meanwhile, Carla tells Ryan that she trusts Lisa around Becky. But, when Ryan suggests if she can trust Becky too, Carla’s not so sure. She later tells Becky she should go back to pretending to be dead as it would be better for everyone.

2. Tracy fills Abi in on Carl’s threats

Abi heads to the flower shop and thanks Tracy for backing off with her threats to expose the affair.

Tracy then tells her that she was forced to as Carl arranged for a masked thug to destroy the shop and threaten to hurt Ken. Abi’s disgusted by the revelation.

3. Abi wants to break up with Kevin

Kevin gets the all clear at the hospital and expresses her excitement at the chance to grow old with Abi.

After visiting Carl, Abi makes up her mind. She reacts by crushing Kevin’s dreams and expressing her desire to break up… How will Kevin react?

4. Debbie rumbles Carl and Abi in Coronation Street spoilers next week

Kevin tells Tyrone about the break up and about his suspicions that Abi and Carl are seeing each other behind his back.

At the hotel, Abi and Carl discuss running away together and starting afresh although Carl’s slightly uncomfortable with the idea.

As Debbie enters the room to visit Carl, she’s stunned to find Abi also with him. Will she work out that they’re having an affair?

5. Asha faces her abuser in Coronation Street spoilers next week

With Dev and Bernie concerned about Asha Alahan, she agrees to help Ryan out at a career’s fair but has no idea that the guest speaker is the woman who abused her.

Asha confronts Naomi and reminds her of the night of her abuse but Naomi denies it and warns her against making allegations about her.

6. Asha’s family backs her up

With Asha returning home sobbing, she fills Bernie in on her encounter with Naomi. Bernie speaks to Kit but is disheartened when he tells her how difficult it will be to press charges without evidence.

Deciding to take matters into her own hands, Bernie heads to the career’s fair and tampers with Naomi’s presentation. Nina and Amy film Naomi’s horror as Bernie reveals all about Naomi’s abuse to the guests.

Asha’s not happy with Bernie for interfering as Naomi storms round to Dev’s house and announces her plan to sue Bernie for defamation.

7. Theo vs Danielle in Coronation Street spoilers next week

In court, tensions are high between Theo and Danielle Silverton. Todd can’t stand it and ends up lunging at Noah. Todd’s escorted away by security, with Noah later spotting them in the Bistro and making homophobic comments.

Later on, Danielle turns up with some shock news about Noah. Todd’s baffled by Theo’s reaction to the news.

Later in the week, Theo tells Todd to clean up the flat in preparation for Millie and Miles’ visit.

However, they soon make it clear that they’re only visiting Theo because they legally have to… How will he take their admission?

8. Jenny’s disheartened

Jenny invites George out for lunch but he explains he’s busy cleaning Shuttleworth’s.

Wanting to help George out, Jenny turns up in cleaning attire and with a mop by her side. However, when she realises that Christina is already on hand to help, she heads off.

