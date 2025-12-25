Coronation Street spoilers for Friday, December 26: Theo creates a messy situation for Todd, and Evelyn gets a fright

Friday, December 26, Coronation Street spoilers are packed with tension and festive clashes in the aftermath of Christmas. Evelyn is left horrified after stumbling across someone who’s been attacked and left for dead in the ginnel, sending shockwaves through the cobbles.

Meanwhile, Theo stirs the pot when he buys Todd a Christmas gift that directly clashes with the surprise Summer had planned for him, leaving Todd caught in the middle of a very awkward festive showdown.

From shocking discoveries to gift-day dramas, the cobbles are anything but calm this Friday, here’s everything you need to know about the action unfolding in Weatherfield.

1. The Driscolls react to events the night before

The Driscolls certainly didn’t have a silent night this Christmas – their festive dinner quickly descended into chaos as simmering tensions boiled over.

Everything came to a head when Ben stumbled across Eva’s secret letter during the family Secret Santa, and, predictably, sparks flew.

Add Megan and Daniel to the mix, plus Alya and Adam, and it was a recipe for total disaster.

In Friday’s spoilers, the family is left picking up the pieces from the previous night’s drama. Tempers are still flaring, secrets are hanging heavy, and one thing’s for sure – the cobbles may never look at a Driscoll dinner the same way again.

2. Evelyn makes a chilling discovery

Christmas may be over, but the drama is just beginning. The residents of Weatherfield are still reeling when Evelyn makes a chilling discovery in the ginnel – someone has been viciously attacked and left for dead. Someone get the poor woman a brandy, quick! All she wanted was a peaceful and festive dog walk!

Shock ripples through the cobbles as friends and family scramble for answers. Who could have done this, and will the victim survive the horrifying ordeal?

3. Todd receives a gift in Coronation Street spoilers

Meanwhile, Todd thinks he’s in for a treat when Theo announces a surprise mini-break. Nothing is a treat when Theo is around though, let’s face it. All Theo wants to do is to control and manipulate every situation so that he can keep Todd close.

Excited at first over the gift, Todd’s grin quickly fades when he realises it clashes with the special event Summer booked as a gift.

Theo knows exactly what he’s done of course and relishes in creating an awkward situation for Todd.

With Theo’s steely glare burning into him, can Todd find a way to keep both plans? Or, is a Christmas clash inevitable?

