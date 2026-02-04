Coronation Street spoilers for Friday, February 6 see Debbie Webster heading to court as she prepares to discover her fate, with emotions running high.

Elsewhere, Sarah Platt starts to worry there’s more going on with Todd Grimshaw than he’s letting on, while suspicious behaviour from Jodie raises eyebrows.

Here’s everything coming up in Coronation Street spoilers for Friday.

Is prison looming? (Credit: ITV)

1. Debbie’s fate is decided

It’s a huge day for Debbie as she braces herself for court, but the strain is already showing before she even arrives. Ronnie urges her to hurry, keen to make sure she’s not late, but Debbie is left shaken when Ryan hands back the keys to her flat, explaining that Carl left them at reception. The reminder of how much her life has unravelled hits hard.

Unwilling to face the day without trying one last time, Debbie goes in search of Carl and makes an emotional appeal for him to stand by her when she needs him most. Later, as she arrives at court, she’s visibly moved to see Ronnie, Kevin, Abi and Ryan there to support her. However, when Carl doesn’t turn up, her hurt is impossible to hide.

With all eyes on her, Debbie steels herself as the verdict is finally delivered – a moment that could change everything.

Sarah has spots some red flags (Credit: ITV)

2. Sarah grows suspicious of Todd

Back at home, the pressure is on when Summer opens the fridge to find it almost bare and offers to head out and do a food shop. Todd agrees, but once she’s out of earshot, he leaves a voicemail for Theo, admitting he has no money at all.

Matters worsen when Sarah casually reminds Todd that he still owes Harry £10 from his sponsored walk. Already feeling the strain, Todd snaps back, leaving Sarah shocked by his reaction. As his finances and his temper spiral, Sarah starts to wonder whether Todd is hiding something more serious.

3. Jodie raises suspicions in Coronation Street spoilers

Things are tense at No.8 when Tim calls to say his taxi is waiting and the meter’s ticking. With that, Shona puts her plan into action and Jodie rushes out to meet the cab.

Sarah insists David needs a proper break and announces she’s taking him out for lunch. But once the coast is clear back at the house, Jodie Ramsey sneaks inside, checks she’s alone and pulls something out of her bag. Just what is she up to?

4. Mal steps in to help Bernie in Coronation Street spoilers

At the café, Bernie is struggling to cope with the lunchtime rush. When Mal notices she’s overwhelmed and offers to give her a hand, she’s hesitant at first. But with no sign of the crowd easing, Bernie soon realises she doesn’t have much choice but to accept his help.

