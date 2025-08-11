Coronation Street spoilers: First look as Tracy exposes Carl and Abi and Cassie exposes herself

Coronation Street spoilers for next week show that Tracy finds out about Carl and Abi. She is after Carl for herself, so what will she do with her new information?

Meanwhile, Kit is causing trouble both at work and for Sarah at her work! And Steve and Cassie are caught in an embarrassing situation!

Here’s the biggest Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Tracy tries to seduce Carl

Carl flirts with Tracy and tells her his room number at the hotel. However, Carl then assures Abi he was just using Tracy as a cover.

He’s then pretty shocked when he walks into his room and hears someone in the shower. He’s happy as he thinks it’s Abi, but he’s surprised to see Tracy emerge!

Tempted, but not tempted enough, Carl turns Tracy down. But you don’t reject Trace and get away with it!

2. Tracy figures out Carl’s secret in Coronation Street spoilers

Oblivious Debbie encourages Tracy to try again with Carl, but Carl soon puts Tracy straight when he tells her he is in love with someone else.

Tracy immediately – and correctly – guesses it is Abi. Stunned Carl tries to throw her off the scent.

However, later in the week, Tracy catches Abi and Carl in a passionate clinch. She realises she was right, but what will she do with this information?

3. Sarah’s business meeting goes very wrong

Sarah is pitching to client Eli, who has turned up late and flustered after being searched by a traffic cop.

When Kit turns up in the middle of the meeting and Eli names him as the officer giving him a hard time, it all falls apart for Sarah.

Furious that Kit is her boyfriend Eli goes to leave, but Sarah pushes Kit out and locks Eli in the office to continue her pitch. Her actions soon cause more harm than good when Eli accuses her of predatory behaviour!

4. Kit receives a suspicious warning in Coronation Street spoilers

Eli reports Kit for intimidation and DI Costello puts him desk duty for the foreseeable future. He tells him to say it’s because of his injuries so it avoids a formal enquiry.

Kit later confesses to Sarah DI Costello also told him to stop investigating a case that Lisa’s wife Becky had been working on. Concerned Kit has still been looking into it in secret, but what has he found?

5. Steve and Cassie caught at it!

Cassie asks Steve to show her some of his pole dancing moves and he can’t resist. But Tyrone arrives home to find them in the living room in a state of undress!

Can Cassie persuade Tryone to let Steve stay after this?

6. News about Lou sends her kids spiralling in Coronation Street spoilers

Brody breaks the news to Joanie and Shanice that their mum has been sentenced to four years.

Sally tries to soothe the upset girls just as the social worker and psychologist arrive. Can they kids stay together with Sally and Tim?

6. Dee-Dee moves on

Dee-Dee finds herself attracted to client Ollie, but wants to keep it professional as it’s unethical to get involved.

However when Ollie admits he likes her too, she gives in to a kiss. Although she asks to take things slowly.

Later, they bump into each other in the shop and Dee-Dee has Laila with her. Dee-Dee confesses she has a daughter and wants to meet for a drink so she can explain.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

