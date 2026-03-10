Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Sam pays the price while exposing Megan’s true colours

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal a worrying week on the cobbles as Sam Blakeman suddenly collapses and is rushed to hospital, leaving his loved ones fearing the worst.

Meanwhile, Kit Green’s past actions threaten to catch up with him when the man he attacked wakes up – and there’s plenty more drama unfolding across Weatherfield.

Here’s everything set to happen in Coronation Street next week.

1. Kit faces Mal in Coronation Street spoilers

Kit could soon find himself in deeper trouble than he bargained for. When Lisa questions him about the attack on Mal Roper, he keeps his answers deliberately vague. But the moment she reveals that a witness has come forward, it’s clear the news has rattled him.

Later, Kit tracks down the witness outside the station – but the situation quickly turns against him when Barry instantly recognises him as the man responsible for attacking Mal.

Just as the pressure mounts, Lisa drops another update: Mal has woken up. Wasting no time, Kit heads to the hospital where he begins pressing Mal for answers about what really happened that night.

2. Sam collapses

Over in the café, Nina confides in Eva that she’s worried about Sam after noticing he barely touches his food and looks deeply unsettled. Concerned, Eva approaches him to check he’s alright – but things spiral when Megan suddenly arrives.

Clearly panicked, Sam bolts for the door. Eva rushes after him, but before she can catch up, Sam collapses on the pavement outside. Megan immediately calls for an ambulance as alarm spreads.

3. Leanne wants answers

Later at the hospital, Leanne gently encourages Sam to open up, suggesting that exam stress alone can’t explain why he turned to drugs. She urges him to be honest about what’s really troubling him.

Just as Sam appears ready to reveal the truth, Eva appears in the doorway. At the same time, the pressure begins to mount on Megan – while Sam’s family gather around him, determined to support him through the ordeal.

4. Sarah tries to distract Todd in Coronation Street spoilers

At the undertakers, tensions remain high. George is increasingly frustrated by the ongoing smear campaign, while Todd is clearly struggling as Theo arrives to collect the rest of his belongings. Christina urges them both not to let the situation defeat them.

Hoping to lift Todd’s mood, Sarah later takes him out for lunch. But the outing takes a painful turn when Todd spots Theo sitting nearby with a handsome man, leaving him clearly devastated.

5. Todd has big plans for his future

Glenda encourages Todd to stop dwelling on Theo and start dating again. Taking her advice to heart, Todd tells Theo that he was right and that it’s time for them both to move on.

However, things take an awkward turn in the Rovers when Theo appears determined to stir up a reaction by openly chatting up Sean.

When Todd later mentions that Glenda has already set him up on a date, Theo is visibly unsettled by the news.

Todd soon heads off to meet his blind date while Theo joins Gary to celebrate his birthday. Though he laughs along with the jokes, Theo’s smile doesn’t quite ring true as he seems keen for Todd to believe he’s perfectly happy.

As the marathon approaches, Theo tells Todd he’s considering accepting a job in Belfast, insisting that a fresh start would be best for them both. Todd is crushed by the news – while Theo quietly seems satisfied by the impact his words have had.

Later, Theo spots James giving Todd some encouragement ahead of the marathon. When Todd briefly steps away to take a call, Theo secretly slips something into his drink, raising serious questions about what he’s planning.

6. Megan’s in the firing line

Megan’s past resurfaces in dramatic fashion when a shocking discovery leaves the Driscoll family stunned.

As tensions continue to rise, Daniel confronts Megan directly and demands to know where their relationship is really heading.

7. Adam’s email breach in Coronation Street spoilers

Elsewhere, Adam is delighted when he tells Alya that Jenna Mackie is ready to sign with them – a major win after persuading one of Fabians’ biggest clients to switch sides. Alya offers a polite smile as Adam heads off to meet Jenna, keen to prove she’s made the right choice.

Later, Adam and Alya sit down with Rich from Fabians and manage to reach an agreement.

But the situation soon spirals when Adam checks his phone and realises their internal email system has been hacked.

As they scramble to deal with the fallout, Ronnie bursts in furious about a leaked email involving Debbie. Rich then warns Alya that the damage may already be done – and that Adam’s reputation may have taken a serious hit.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

